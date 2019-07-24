Baseball is bejeweled with delightful little gems, which give it luster and lore. A fun one is the ol' “as so often happens,” a phrase said when a guy makes a great play to end an inning -- and then that guy leads off the next inning. In a 2004 Sports Illustrated piece, the writer Roy Blount Jr., described it as such: “The pitcher finishes his warmup, the honored defender steps into his offensive role, his glove hand perhaps still tingling a bit, and the game goes on, a part of its mythos reaffirmed.”
As the Cardinals' Paul DeJong came to bat Tuesday night, leading off the sixth, one wondered – does this count as an “as so often happens?”
The Cards' led 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth. One out. Bases loaded. The batter was Pittsburgh's Colin Moran, whose OPS against St. Louis this season was .869. And Moran ripped a grounder up the middle – it looked like your classic single up the middle. But it's 2019. Sophisticated defenders such as DeJong decrease the demand for dazzling dives with savvy positioning. And so, the perfectly placed Paul scooped up the hard-hit grounder, stepped on second and fluidly flung that thing to first, a 6-3 double play.
It wasn't a superhero play, per se, but he stole two outs with the cape-less caper. Not a traditional “as so often happens,” but as so often happens, DeJong made a sturdy and stoic play in a high-leverage situation (and then came to bat).
DeJong's sure-handedness has sure come in handy this season. Among shortstops, he's currently fourth in the majors with eight defensive runs saved per fangraphs.com. And he's tied first in UZR (ultimate zone rating) at 6.4. He made an error in Monday's win, but because it was just his fourth all year, his mistake was actually also a reminder of his steadiness.
And he's hitting again! Small sample size, but in the six games on this road trip so far, DeJong has two homers, three doubles and a .333 on-base percentage. Entering the midsummer classic, the All-Star DeJong's OBP in the previous 40 games was .265 (again, OBP, not batting average).
We talk a lot about how the Cards need (need!) Paul Goldschmidt to get going. What if they get both Pauls going? Man, they could actually be the team they thought they'd be.
And the Cards' middle-infield defense is sublime. To DeJong's left is Kolten Wong, who leads all second basemen with six defensive runs saved.
Wong is flashier, sure, but DeJong is just so smooth. At the All-Star Game, our newspaper's Derrick Goold wrote a piece about DeJong's overall game. If you missed it, the piece included a quote from Dann Bilardello. He was DeJong's 2016 Class AA manager, who put Paul at shortstop, originally as an “emergency” starter: “The bigger the situation, it just kind of worked for him. He’s like that guy on ‘American Idol’ who you look at and you wonder and then he starts to sing. And wow he can really sing well but doesn’t know it. He goes out to shortstop and looks so good.”