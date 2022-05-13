Hochman: In first-round win, Blues' confidence and cohesion overcame all adversity and adversaries

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Confident, cohesive and a little crazy, the Blues stepped off the bus that freezing Winter Classic afternoon in beach wear. Undaunted by Minnesota (both the hockey team and the elements), the “Beach Boys” won the outdoor game. And so, after every Blues home win since, Beach Boys music blared. Sure enough, it happened Thursday at Enterprise Center, as Minnesota’s players, suddenly on summer vacation, became “Beach Boys” themselves.

The swagger-fueled Blues swatted away the Wild for the fourth time in six games, winning 5-1 on Thursday to advance to the second round. And along the way, the Blues overcame seemingly all the adversity — be it injured defensemen and a struggling goalie — and all their adversaries — be it Kirill Kaprizov or Marcus Foligno, who said Thursday morning: “We went into Vegas last year in that hostile arena, crazy fans, much louder than this rink, and we stole a game. That's what we have to do tonight.”

They didn’t do it.

And while I’ve never been to the Vegas rink, I can’t imagine it being that much louder than Enterprise Center was Thursday night.

And we knew the Blues needed to demoralize the Wild early — but really, it was a two-period process. And an impressive one. Nick Leddy (Nick Leddy?) scored the first and only first-period goal, but after two, the Blues led 4-0.

How did they do it? With confidence and cohesion. They killed penalties diabolically. They won puck battles on the boards. And they got contributions from seemingly everyone. And really, that’s the spirit of the playoffs — and the spirit of this team. The Blues are, indeed, a team. And it takes a team. And Thursday, it wasn’t just the Vladimir Tarasenkos and Ryan O’Reillys doing the heavy lifting. There was Alexi Toropchenko with his power move to the net, leading to an assist for Tyler Bozak’s back-breaking goal. Niko Mikkola kept getting into the mix. And there was the improbable scorer Leddy, who also played smothering defense, notably against Kaprizov.

The Blues needed a defenseman at the trade deadline and they got a perfect fit in Leddy, who has Cup-winning experience and an unfazed demeanor. And it was beautiful karma that he scored in the series-clinching game against Minnesota, his home state team that drafted him … but then traded him.

“Leddy had a heck of a game,” Blues coach Craig Berube said.

So did Berube. Really, he had a heck of a series. The coach navigated the series with poise, pressing all the right buttons, as he often does. He changed the lines to break up Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko. He benched Ville Husso. He played a litany of defensemen as St. Louis suffered an inordinate number of injuries in the series. And he played defense on his defense by going with seven D-men in the last few games. His soldiers shouldered the load.

“They were excellent — and we used a lot of them in the series,” said Berube, whose Blues will play Colorado next round. “They all had a job to do and they did it. That's what it boils down to. And that was a big reason we stuck with the seven. And (Scott) Perunovich played on the power play, and then you have guys like (Robert) Bortuzzo killing penalties. And (Calle) Rosen, Mikkola and all these guys, they did their job. That was a big part of it all.”

In Minnesota’s Game 2 win, the Wild scored five goals. In Minnesota’s Game 3 win, the Wild scored six goals. But in Games 4-6, all Wild losses, Minnesota combined for five goals.

And the Blues' "D" did it all without the injured Torey Krug and Marco Scandella.

Of course, a certain “Beach Boy” also had something to with Minnesota's miniscule scoring. Jordan Binnington was the team’s goalie in the Winter Classic win on Jan. 1. A lot changed since that day. He lost games and confidence and his job. Credit to Husso, who’s so talented (and will likely make another team better next season). But Binnington won the final three games for St. Louis with the crazy confidence of a shirtless man in winter (incidentally, the cameras here at Enterprise Center captured one shirtless fan, as if he’d been in the bleachers for the Cardinals day game and and forgot to re-robe).

Speaking of crazy, how crazy is this: A series was won by a team whose goalie won Game 1 with a shutout on the road … and yet the other three wins were by his backup.

It takes a team. And beyond the nine 20-goal scorers and the stat stuff, this is a team of role players, unselfish players, hungry players who seem to love being “Beach Boys,” though want to stay away from the beach as long as possible.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.