Hochman: In likely last game for Blues, Husso shines and then dims

In likely his last game for the Blues …

On the last shot he faced …

Ville Husso allowed the toughest goal of his life.

It’ll haunt him for all his years. In 2052, he’ll wake up in a cold sweat in Helsinki, thinking about the goal he could’ve saved in 2022.

You’ve seen it by now. With 5.6 seconds left in regulation, Colorado’s Darren Helm — who the helm? — blistered a puck past Husso. There were bodies out there in front, but video replay showed Husso seemingly tracking the puck … until it inexplicably whizzed past him. And so, Game 6 went 3-2, Avalanche, while the series went 4-2, Avalanche.

The Blues’ season is over. And Game 6 was a microcosm of it — Husso sure kept them in it, but in the end, it wasn’t enough … and he wasn’t enough. He made 36 saves on 39 attempts. But allowed two frustrating goals in the third period — the Helm goal and the J.T. Compher near-side shot that tied the game at Enterprise Center.

Husso did not single-handedly lose Game 6 for the Blues. If he saves the Helm shot, there’s no guarantee St. Louis wins in overtime. And the Blues were disjointed for most of the night, seldom sustaining any offense. But, of course, if Husso could’ve saved either the Compher shot or the Helm shot, those here on press row might be booking travel to Denver right now.

Husso is a free agent. The Blues have Jordan Binnington on the books for five more seasons. Husso wants to be a No. 1. Binnington proved in April and May that he can still be a No. 1. It’s very likely that Ville signs elsewhere this summer. After all, he did finish seventh in the National Hockey League in save percentage. And he logged a shutout in Game 1 at Minnesota. And for two-plus periods in Game 6 against Colorado, he played otherworldly.

After two periods (and the Blues up 2-1), Husso had stopped 25 of 26 shots. And a couple minutes into the third period, he made one of the great saves of his season, completely extending his right leg to stop a Nazem Kadri shot.

“That team did such a good job generating momentum and their top guys are moving,” Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “They hemmed us in a few times and ‘Huss’ was just so calm, making these saves, slowing it down, let us regroup. He deserved better. He played outstanding for us. It’s tough. And give them credit, they’re a good team. But I’ve been really impressed with ‘Huss.’ That’s a tough thing he did, and he gave us everything.”

When O’Reilly says the “thing he did,” it wasn’t in reference to just Game 6. It was about Husso’s return to the net in Game 3, after Binnington was knocked out in a collision with Kadri. The Blues, for all intents and purposes, had told Husso that he wasn’t their guy. And then, suddenly, they needed him to be their guy.

St. Louis lost Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis. But in Game 5, in front of a raucous Colorado crowd, Husso played well enough to get it to overtime (and win).

Husso finished Game 6 on Friday with the 36 saves on 39 shots, while Colorado counterpart Darcy Kuemper saved 18 of 20 shots.

“I thought 'Huss' gave us a chance,” O’Reilly said. “He made some huge stops, gave us a chance all game. I thought we started a little slow, which hurt us. That was kind of the feeling that we had all series at home. We didn’t play the way we needed to here, which made it difficult to win. Lost every game at home here. …

"I thought we could’ve got that to seven, but yeah, when we lost ‘Binner ...'"

Do the Blues win this series if Binnington hadn’t been hurt? You have to think St. Louis wins either Game 3 or 4 at home. Here’s thinking it would’ve gone to a Game 7, but that doesn’t mean the Blues would’ve won Game 7 (though “Binner” did quite well in a pair of them in 2019).

In reference to Binnington, O’Reilly said: “Yeah, we obviously lost our best player there. You see that first game, the way he played, he gave us a chance to win in OT there. We’re a deep team, not just forwards, our D are deep, our goaltending is deep, ‘Huss’ came in and was great for us. But yeah, I think there were a couple moments there where we need to respond the right way and we didn’t.”

So, Husso leaves St. Louis with a “what if” in his bag. Really, his whole St. Louis career has been a “what if,” as in — what if Husso, and not Binnington, took over in goal in January of 2019? Would Husso have been the Stanley Cup hero, too?

In St. Louis, he should be remembered for his entire 2021-22 season. As Binnington faltered, Husso ascended. He kept the boys in it. He got the boys to the playoffs.

But in likely his last game for the Blues …

On the last shot he faced …

Ville Husso allowed the toughest goal of his life.

