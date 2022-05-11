Hochman: In the biggest period of the biggest game, Blues' Tarasenko adds to his legend

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

ST. PAUL, Minn. — In an empty rink, he shot at an empty net.

Again and again, Kirill Kaprizov peppered pucks Tuesday after the Minnesota morning practice. Without a goalie to block the shot — or the view — an onlooker could clearly track the trajectory of each one. And Kaprizov was placing the pucks perfectly in the upper corners. He was like a pool hustler. Minnesota Fats on skates.

As I watched from the shadows, these lefthanded snaps sure looked familiar.

This guy snipes like Vladimir Tarasenko.

And sure enough, in the biggest game of the season, Kaprizov scored twice in the first period — and the second goal seared over Jordan Binnington’s right shoulder into a nook of netting.

After two periods, the game and the series was tied 2-2 — and you had to wonder if there would be a hat trick before the night was through.

And there was.

It was the reclamation of Tarasenko — his pride, his status and his team in this series.

The Blues’ leading scorer entered the night minus-six in the series. He had just one goal. And then, in a triumph, he scored three goals in Tuesday's third period. It was all the scoring in the period. A hat trick. A natural hat trick. St. Louis defeated Minnesota, 5-2, in Game 5.

“Obviously when you play against guys from Russia, you have some extra emotions,” Tarasenko said. “But at this time of the year, I think it's more St. Louis against Minnesota.”

And in a battle of stars, St. Louis’ outshined St. Paul’s. It was like something out of another sport — two luminaries matching blows, be it in boxing or basketball. And in the end, Tarasenko added to his legacy with a reference point of a performance.

“Remember the hat trick in Minnesota?” they might say, the way they talk about Jaden Schwartz’s hat trick to close out the first round in 2019.

And now in 2022, the Blues could close out the first round on Thursday. The desperate and possibly spent Wild will return to Enterprise Center for Game 6. There will be noise.

As for Tarasenko’s hat trick, his second goal was somehow even prettier than Kaprizov’s. Vladimir had just scored a minute and three ticks into the third — thanks to the head’s-up hustle by Pavel Buchnevich, who tallied an assist. Eighty-eight seconds later, another Russian, the Blues’ Ivan Barbashev, fed Tarasenko in the offensive zone. And Tarasenko whipped the puck past a seemingly stunned Marc-Andre Fleury. The Minnesota goalie is used to seeing those shots at the other end — not coming right at him.

“His shot can beat goalies from distance,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “But the thing for me right now, watching him play, is the work ethic without the puck. He’s reloading hard, checking, being physical. And eventually, he gets a couple opportunities — and he buries ‘em.”

It really was incredible. He seized the game. Lose Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center and you might not get a chance to return. It was 20 minutes to dictate the season’s trajectory. And he rose to the moment. He made the moment his moment.

“He’s an elite player, great shot, a special player — you can’t say enough good things about him,” said Blues teammate Brandon Saad, whose second-period goal tied the game at two. “We know how big of a part of our team he is. Great goals tonight.”

The series isn’t over. As long as Kaprizov can put on skates, the Wild has chance in Game 6. He’s that type of player. He’s like, well, Tarasenko — a player who can single-handedly sway the outcome of a game.

The Blues’ Nick Leddy and other defensemen did well at preventing a third Kirill goal. Brayden Schenn delivered a hit that Kaprizov might still feel by the time you read this column. But, man, those first two Tuesday goals were otherworldly.

“The puck control was great all night … he's a game-breaker, a game-changer,” said Minnesota’s Nick Foligno, who had a standout stat of his own Tuesday — 10 hits. “And I just feel like he's going to get better and better. He puts up two. You need secondary scoring. It's on our line to produce. We didn't do that tonight. You get two out of your best player and you need other guys following up on it. It is what it is. We expect him to be the same next game and throughout the playoffs.”

Late in Game 5, down 4-2, the Wild pulled Fleury. Thus to achieve his hat trick, it was Tarasenko, like Kaprizov that morning, shooting at the empty net.

The latest STL Blues hockey news, NHL headlines, scores, standings and rosters. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.