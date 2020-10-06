Hochman: It’s been a rough year. Can we at least not have the Astros win in the playoffs?

Oh, and per MLB.com, the winner of Game 1 in these best-of-five series wins the series 72 percent of the time.

And sure enough, in Game 1, all the big-name baseball villains were part of the plot. Carlos Correa walloped two homers. Alex Bregman hit one. George Springer went 4 for 5. And Jose Altuve smacked a go-ahead single that drove in two runs.

"The way they had at-bats today was crazy impressive," Houston starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. told reporters after the 10-5 win. "When you see our guys and they start to feel dangerous and look dangerous in the box like they did today is when you have to have a lot of confidence. It's huge to get a big Game 1 victory over a quality team."

Unlike few things in our country today, the Houston Astros can bring everyone together in mutual distaste. Normally in sports, large swaths of fans hate a certain team for subjective reasons — they win too much, their coach is too cocky, they have too much money to spend. But this is different. The Astros took the integrity of baseball, threw it in the trash can … and then hit the trash can to alert teammates which pitch was coming.