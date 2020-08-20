Hochman: Jordan — Game 6. Get Binnington back in goal for the Blues

"I think he'd maybe want the one goal back from the side of the net maybe,” Berube said after the loss.

Overall, per Berube, Allen “was fine.”

But the Blues need a goaltending performance to save the season. They’ve got a guy on the bench who has season-saving as his forte.

Meanwhile, in the other net, Vancouver’s goalie saved their season. Jacob Markstrom, himself a hockey late-bloomer, made some saves that looked more like a soccer goalie diving that a hockey goalie. Jacob de La Rose and Robert Thomas likely woke up thinking about the seemingly sure goals that Markstrom stopped.

“Markstrom out-competed us on some plays,” Berube said. “I thought we had goals, and he was down and out, but we didn’t elevate it and we didn’t put it in.”

Again, the Blues as a team lost Game 5 and now trail the series. Their lack of discipline after the two-goal lead was hard to watch. And in the third period, the Blues couldn’t get any consistency in the offensive zone. Two ill-fated penalties didn’t help with the flow of the period, either. But goodness, in the biggest period of the season, the Twitter handle @1stTimeCallers summed it up succinctly: “The round robin Blues have returned.”