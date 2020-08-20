Hochman: Jordan — Game 6. Get Binnington back in goal for the Blues

After Wednesday’s demoralizing Blues loss — up 3-1, lost 4-3 — coach Craig Berube said: “Jake wasn't the problem."
And the reality is, yes, many (many) other factors contributed to the Blues blowing Game 5 (St. Louis now trails Vancouver, 3-2). But in a sport that’s as much emotional as tactical, Berube should jolt the Blues by putting his starter back in goal to start the biggest game of the year.
Jordan Binnington ended the regular season with some stonewall, stalwart goaltending. And he was, really, the only Blue who played at a playoff level during the round robin games. And he wasn’t terrible in the losses of Game 1-2, just like Allen wasn’t terrible in the loss in Game 5. But they still went for the jolt in Game 3 by changing the goalie, and they should jolt again in Friday’s Game 6, changing the goalie back to the guy who is the No. 1.
In Wednesday’s late night loss, Allen stopped 26 of 30 shots. The two breakaway goals were because of breakdowns on defense (and, in one instance, because of the accidental breaking of Alex Pietrangelo’s stick). The goal that slipped under Jake? Maybe he could’ve stopped it. But the goal scored on his near post by namesake Jake Virtanen?
"I think he'd maybe want the one goal back from the side of the net maybe,” Berube said after the loss.
Overall, per Berube, Allen “was fine.”
But the Blues need a goaltending performance to save the season. They’ve got a guy on the bench who has season-saving as his forte.
Meanwhile, in the other net, Vancouver’s goalie saved their season. Jacob Markstrom, himself a hockey late-bloomer, made some saves that looked more like a soccer goalie diving that a hockey goalie. Jacob de La Rose and Robert Thomas likely woke up thinking about the seemingly sure goals that Markstrom stopped.
“Markstrom out-competed us on some plays,” Berube said. “I thought we had goals, and he was down and out, but we didn’t elevate it and we didn’t put it in.”
Again, the Blues as a team lost Game 5 and now trail the series. Their lack of discipline after the two-goal lead was hard to watch. And in the third period, the Blues couldn’t get any consistency in the offensive zone. Two ill-fated penalties didn’t help with the flow of the period, either. But goodness, in the biggest period of the season, the Twitter handle @1stTimeCallers summed it up succinctly: “The round robin Blues have returned.”
Allen was imperative to the Blues winning Games 3 and 4. But after Game 5, when the opponent’s Sutter and Motte dominated, St. Louis needs to go to its own closer — No. 50, Jordan Binnington.
Because if there was ever a playoff game in which a team needed a Jordan Binnington in net, it’s this one – and the real, actual Jordan Binnington is available, refreshed and probably has a huge chip on his shoulder pads.
