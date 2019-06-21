Albert Pujols returns to Busch Stadium on Friday. It will be loud. There are, of course, so many ways to capture his greatness with St. Louis. One way is to take a look at Albert's 2007 season, fresh off the 2006 World Series title.
In 2007, Albert batted a blistering .327 with a .429 on-base percentage (this past season, both of those numbers would've led the National League).
In his 158 games in 2007, Albert also hit 32 home runs with 103 RBIs. His slugging percentage was .568, meaning his OPS was .997. NINE NINE SEVEN! He was an All-Star that 2007 season and a Gold Glove winner, too.
And in the annual MVP voting, 2007 was the lowest Albert finished in any of his 11 seasons as a Cardinal.
Yup, he finished ninth that year in the MVP.
In Albert's 11 seasons for St. Louis, in all but one -- 2007 -- he finished in the top-five of the MVP voting. And that 2007 season was stupendous.
That's how good he was.
Of course, MVP voting is based on the opinion of the sportswriters. That year, Philadelphia's Jimmy Rollins edged out Colorado's Matt Holliday (here's the voting for 2007). If you look at Wins Above Replacement on baseball-reference.com, Pujols had 8.7 that year, highest in the National League and tied for third-highest in his Cardinals career. But in 2007, WAR and other advanced stats weren’t scoured as much by the majority of sportswriters and fans.
Pujols is (finally) back. Albert was so special to our city. Remains so. In January, he hosted his annual basketball game for kids with Down syndrome.
Sportswriters aren't supposed to be cheerleaders, but in this instance, here's hoping fans cheer for Albert this weekend. Columnist colleague Ben Frederickson also wrote about that for today's Post-Dispatch.