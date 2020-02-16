Hochman: Kim could start games for Cardinals — he hasn't had an at-bat in 10 years

While Kim could come out of the bullpen, Kim might very well snag a spot in the Cardinals’ rotation — especially early on, if Miles Mikolas’ forearm injury recovery goes slow — so Kim will have to bat. Or bunt.

Last season, Cardinals pitchers hit .142, which was fourth-best in the National League. However, Cardinals pitchers don’t walk much … as hitters (or as pitchers, Dakota Hudson notwithstanding). Cards hurlers walked as batters just six times all season (tied with Miami and ahead of only San Diego’s four). The Cards were one of only three teams to not have a pitcher hit a homer in 2019. And that was a season after they led the league with six pitcher round-trippers.

Like many Cardinals pitchers, Kim was a good hitter in high school, back when the best athletes were prone to do it all. Korean sports journalist MJ Han from MBC Sports is visiting Jupiter from Seoul, and Han recalls broadcasting an elite high-school tournament when he was younger. It was 2006. Kim played for Ansan Technical High School.