Hochman: Lane Thomas will make an impact on 2020 Cards. How much and how soon?

Sometimes, spring training seems too long — practices and more practices, games and more games, months of Groundhog Days, starting shortly after Groundhog Day. But with so many guys challenging for two Cardinals outfield spots, one wonders if there will be enough spring training at-bats to get a proper look at all the candidates?

That's the quandary the Cards are in — especially with Opening Day this year on March 26. If Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson all do well in spring — who starts?

“I think for the most of these guys,” general manager Michael Girsch said, “hitting the ground running offensively at spring training is going to be a big factor in what their spring looks like. And sort of how the season begins for each of them.”

My guess is that Bader will start the season in center — the Cardinals will likely give him the benefit of the doubt that he improved his hitting approach. But Lane'll loom. Thomas is very, very intriguing in center (and possibly left). Why? Because in 2018 and 2019, all he did was hit and hit and hit. So why not also in 2020?

Let's look at Lane, who is 24.