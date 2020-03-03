Hochman: LeBron’s praise of STL native Jayson Tatum and others speaks volumes

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On the night teenager Zion Williamson scored 35 points, one for each year opponent LeBron James has been on this planet, LeBron hugged Zion on the court and welcomed him into his orbit.

LeBron spoke privately into the kid’s ear. Naturally, moments later, the postgame ESPN sideline reporter asked LeBron what he said to Zion. LeBron wasn’t going to reveal any secrets on national TV, but what he then said was pretty powerful, regardless.

"I do it for the love of the game, and I do it for the guys who come after me that have the same passion I believe I had when I came up," he told ESPN. "The league is in great hands with a guy like Zion, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jayson Tatum and the list goes on and on. I'm just happy to be a part of it and be on the floor with those guys in their younger days."

It was a cool moment, but right away I thought — “Why’s Tatum in there with the young guys, he’s a third-year All-Star?”

But Tatum still is a young guy … even with the extra year added to his age today. Tuesday is Tatum’s birthday — he is now 22. Only 22.