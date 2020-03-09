Hochman: Let's take a moment to appreciate the ascension of SLU's Javonte Perkins

“I don’t know if I can pinpoint what it was,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “I think it was a combination of a lot of things. Him just getting more comfortable at this level and with the system and the players he’s playing with. He’s always had talent. Just getting more comfortable — and his teammates getting more comfortable with him, and us (as coaches) getting more comfortable, figuring out where he likes the ball and different things like that. And then I think he had some success and it just grew. He gained confidence, and it grew. He started seeing other people say, ‘Hey — get him the ball.’ And it just grew. He does it and is so humble. It’s just great to see.”