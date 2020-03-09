Hochman: Let's take a moment to appreciate the ascension of SLU's Javonte Perkins

The more you think about it, the more extraordinary it is.
There are 14 teams in the conference. Only four players, and one of them was NBA-bound Obi Toppin from Dayton, averaged more points per game in conference play than Javonte Perkins and his 18.2.
Even the reigning Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year (Davidson’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson) averaged fewer points in conference play (16.3).
Yet, nine games into the St. Louis University season, Perkins was just a guy. On Dec. 13, his scoring average was 7.4. Now? He enters the conference tournament averaging 15 points per game. Incredible. It’s as if for Christmas he asked for unflappability.
The No. 4-seeded Billikens have this X-factor who comes off the bench and boosts the offense. His defense has also increasingly improved, but he just shoots these effortless, Durant-like jump shots with a soft release. With the conviction that you think Hasahn French will miss a free throw, you feel the opposite conviction that Perkins will make a jumper.
In the Billikens’ final home game against St. Bonaventure — possibly their opponent Friday in the A-10 quarterfinals — Perkins buried two game-swaying 3s in the first half, as SLU pulled away early. By halftime, SLU led the Bonnies 38-21. Perkins finished the night with 15, exactly his average on the season. And that put his conference scoring average at 18.2. It set a SLU record. The previous A-10 season record for scoring was 17.3 by Tommie Liddell III in 2006-07.
So, what led to the Perkins ascension?
“I don’t know if I can pinpoint what it was,” SLU coach Travis Ford said. “I think it was a combination of a lot of things. Him just getting more comfortable at this level and with the system and the players he’s playing with. He’s always had talent. Just getting more comfortable — and his teammates getting more comfortable with him, and us (as coaches) getting more comfortable, figuring out where he likes the ball and different things like that. And then I think he had some success and it just grew. He gained confidence, and it grew. He started seeing other people say, ‘Hey — get him the ball.’ And it just grew. He does it and is so humble. It’s just great to see.”
The 6-foot-6 Perkins is a St. Louis native (Miller Career Academy) and played his first two years at Southwestern Illinois College, where he averaged 26.4 points last season to finish third in the nation among junior college players.
But the SLU junior, early on this season, wasn’t playing Division I defense.
“It wasn’t shocking he was that far behind,” Ford said in January, “but he was wayyyy behind.”
Perkins has improved defensively and blossomed offensively. To think, next year’s team could have three players who could challenge for first-team all-conference (Perkins, French and Jordan Goodwin).
But right now, it’s all about winning three games in Brooklyn.
“Every team is different, and last year’s team was a very veteran team,” said Ford, whose team won the A-10 Tournament a March ago. “This team right now, we need to take a day or two off, kind of refresh ourselves and get mentally focused. Watch tape. Physically, we’ve got some guys a little banged up who need a couple days off. But you know, you took a group in there last year who understood what the big stage is all about. We have a lot of guys who don’t understand that yet right now, so we’ve got to prepare them for that, and we’ll rely on our leadership from Hasahn and Jordan.”
And the game-changing of the surprise game-changer Javonte Perkins.