Hochman: List of Cardinals' problem areas just keeps growing
In a vacuum, it can be easy to overreact about a couple losses.
But here’s the problem — it’s not just losing these two to the Cubs, but it’s everything that led up to these two. The Cardinals are a flawed team, an under-performing team. They had put together some rough stretches — not one walk in the three recent games against the Padres (the Padres!) — but against the Cubs, here’s where the Cards could make up some ground. Here’s where the Cards could show that they’re supposed to be in this division race.
Instead, the Cards just proved our worst fears.
And a different way of looking at it -- the Cards hadn't built up quite enough equity to brush these off as "just two losses," either.
Man, they even had Michael Wacha and Carlos Martinez pitching. But maybe the Cards just aren’t as good as we thought. Or — maybe the Cubs are better than many people thought. Or, if you will, maybe the Cubs really are the Cubs, yet again.
Run differential is a strong stat — smart baseball people use run differential to gauge just how good a team really is, even if the team’s record might say otherwise. Well, as the Chicago boys on Waveland wavered in second or third place, they still compiled one of the best run differentials not just in the National League, but in all of baseball. The Cubs really are good, guys.
And these Cards? One guy gets going offensively, another two seem to slump. One reliever overachieves, another makes a infuriating pitch selection and blows his outing. There are errors and peculiar base-running decisions.
Yes — Paul DeJong is injured. And yes, Jose Martinez is on paternity leave. But the reality is, the St. Louis Cardinals entered Saturday ninth in the National League in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging.
“Part of it is — each guy just doing their own thing,” manager Mike Matheny said of the hitters following Saturday’s 6-3 loss, the Cardinals’ fourth straight, the longest such streak of their season.
“We have to continue to try to get multiple guys hot at the same time, and that is always a great challenge. (Marcell) Ozuna is in a good place, we’ll try to keep him there. The guys in front took some good at-bats, but hopefully we’ll not have the mistakes that end up costing us, because we did today.”
John Mabry is the hitting coach. He oversees hitting. Many, many Cardinals are not hitting consistently. Some earmarked starters are even under .200. Right now, the Cards are 36-32, while Chicago is 40-27 and Milwaukee is 42-27. Something must change, perhaps it’s in the approach of the hitters, perhaps it’s the way hitting lessons are conveyed. At some point, maybe it’s a new voice? But the clock is ticking. Fast. The Cards play the Cubs on Sunday and then go to Philadelphia and then play Milwaukee. Oh, and then they play the Indians and Braves, two more quality clubs.
And I’ll say this — the Cards' pitching last year was better than the hitting this year, and after last year, they fired the pitching coach.
A saving grace is the Cardinals' expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA). It's a catch-all stat that captures how well batters are hitting the ball, regardless of the outcome of the batted ball. The Cards are 10th in all of baseball in xwOBA.
Still, these two losses hurt. They hurt because of what led up to them. They hurt because of the opponent. The hurt because of the looming upcoming opponents, too.
Admittedly, it’s sometimes cliché to describe the scene of a postgame clubhouse. It can be used as a forced metaphor for how good a team is doing — or how poorly a team is doing. But a few images late Saturday night were telling.
For one, the proud Tommy Pham remained at his locker seat, still in full uniform, staring straight into his locker, perhaps that final at-bat — two on, two outs in the ninth — replaying inside his mind.
Once the clubhouse emptied out, team leader Yadier Molina remained in the clubhouse, talking baseball strategy at his locker with Ozuna, coach Jose Oquendo and rookie Yairo Munoz.
And a huddle of reporters waited … and waited … for starting pitcher Carlos Martinez to finally come out and take questions. When he did, he was gracious and soft-spoken — but what also spoke volumes was the amount of time he waited to come out to speak. This wasn’t the jovial, confident Carlos. This is a different pitcher. He’s searching. He’s walking way too many batters. He’s trying to reestablish his identity.
“I’m just working — I need to compete and forget about everything,” said Martinez, who has struggled some since coming off the disabled list with a lat injury. “My next start, I’ll get going and try to get better.”
The Cards are not playing baseball the way they anticipated they’d play baseball. They made two errors in both of the Cubs games, and they now have tallied 14 games with two or more. I mentioned the offense. And the bullpen is a mess, too.
The uncharacteristic play is becoming characteristic.
There are still a lot of games left.
But the Cards have played enough games already for us to be worried that, as is, this isn’t a playoff team.