Hochman: Losing Ozuna isn't worst thing for Cards, but onus isn't only on LF for offense

It comes down to this: There's a difference between the “idea” of Marcell Ozuna in 2020 and the reality.
It would've been nice to have Marcell Ozuna back at the right price – and the Cardinals essentially offered that price to him ($17.8 million qualifying offer for one year), and he turned it down. Ozuna hoped for more years on a contract, couldn't get it, and signed Tuesday with Atlanta for $18 million for one year.
And yes, if St. Louis got Ozuna back, there would've been excitement about the big bat. He's a proven name. But when it comes to production, let's really take a look at the “idea” of Ozuna and the reality. And, right away, the biggest issue isn't that the Cards lost Ozuna and will replace him with either Tyler O'Neill or Dylan Carlson. The biggest issue is – can they get more production out of other offensive positions, notably third base, shortstop, center field, catcher and, as written in the Post-Dispatch this week, even first base.
Idea of Ozuna in 2020: He's a proven stud and former All-Star.
Reality: Last season, Ozuna had an .800 OPS. For players with at least 500 plate appearances, Ozuna's .800 OPS ranked 76th in baseball. Seventy-sixth. Tied with Eddie Rosario and Kevin Newman. The year before, his first with St. Louis, Ozuna had a .758 OPS. That's two seasons of swings. In 2017, Ozuna had his amazing .924 OPS season. But before that, he never cracked .800 in OPS. And his warning-track outs due to his sliced batted balls led to numerous frustrating outs, as detailed here by Zach Gifford.
A safe bet is that O'Neill and/or Carlson can get an .800 OPS in 2020, if not higher (and of course, the ceiling for Carlson, the 21-year-old top hitting prospect, is crazy-high).
Idea of Ozuna in 2020: This guy is the epitome of a fearsome cleanup hitter, finishing in the 93rd percentile of both exit velocity and hard-hit percentage. And last year he hit 29 homers in just 130 games.
Reality: Where was this reliable cleanup hitter in the biggest month of the season? In September of 2019, the Cardinals were clawing to make the playoffs. It literally came down to the last day of the season. In September, Marcell Ozuna had a .622 OPS. His batting average was .160, on-base percentage .282, slugging percentage .340. And if you're into RBIs, he had 12, tied for his fewest of any month.
Yes, yes, Ozuna redeemed himself in the National League Division Series. But then he disappeared again in the National League Championship Series, while making a pivotal misplay in the field.
Idea of Ozuna in 2020: Don't you think he'll break out? The past two years were down years and he battled injuries.
Reality: Why can't Dylan Carlson break out? Or even Tyler O'Neill? There's understandably more optimism about Carlson, coming off his resplendent season in Class AA and Class AAA. O'Neill is a slugger who will strike out a lot, but will likely get a chance to prove, once and for all, if he's a big-league starter or not. And a name not mentioned yet is Lane Thomas – perhaps the Cards stick with Harrison Bader in center and give Lane some at bats in left?
At worst, the Cardinals will get “2019 Ozuna” production out of left field in 2020.
The goal is – can they get improve production out of, basically, every other position?