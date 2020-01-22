Hochman: Losing Ozuna isn't worst thing for Cards, but onus isn't only on LF for offense

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It comes down to this: There's a difference between the “idea” of Marcell Ozuna in 2020 and the reality.

It would've been nice to have Marcell Ozuna back at the right price – and the Cardinals essentially offered that price to him ($17.8 million qualifying offer for one year), and he turned it down. Ozuna hoped for more years on a contract, couldn't get it, and signed Tuesday with Atlanta for $18 million for one year.

And yes, if St. Louis got Ozuna back, there would've been excitement about the big bat. He's a proven name. But when it comes to production, let's really take a look at the “idea” of Ozuna and the reality. And, right away, the biggest issue isn't that the Cards lost Ozuna and will replace him with either Tyler O'Neill or Dylan Carlson. The biggest issue is – can they get more production out of other offensive positions, notably third base, shortstop, center field, catcher and, as written in the Post-Dispatch this week, even first base.

Idea of Ozuna in 2020: He's a proven stud and former All-Star.