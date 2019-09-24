Cardinal outfielder Marcell Ozuna hangs on the left field wall in an attempt to catch a ball on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 in the 8th inning of a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
As the Cardinals make a return to the postseason, nostalgia stirs.
A bulldog start from Jack Flaherty, pitched with the confidence of someone doing a crossword puzzle in pen, makes one reminisce about Chris Carpenter.
A surprise Jose Martinez triple reminds St. Louis of a streaking Scott Spiezio or Adron Chambers.
And a tailing fly ball to Marcell Ozuna in left twirls and twists a stomach like in the days of Matt Holliday.
For the second consecutive game, Ozuna's decision-making has come into question in the field. On Sunday, one might recall – though tried to forget, amid the weekend excitement – there was the first-inning fly ball. Kyle Schwarber's fly to left-center had an expected batting average of .010 per Baseball Savant. Not .100. It was .010. But the catchable ball dropped between Ozuna and center fielder Harrison Bader.
The out would've been the second of the inning. Instead, it was a single that loaded the bases. Cards starter Miles Mikolas, who is pitching like he deserves the third start in the postseason, got the next two outs without allowing a run. The game moved on. But that play lingered … all the way down to Arizona the next night, when Ozuna made another peculiar decision.
When a team wins, the errors seem to be compartmentalized; when a team loses, the errors get magnified. But a mistake is still a mistake, and Ozuna's adventure in Monday's fifth inning was a doozy.
Adam Wainwright was pitching well, but was getting up there in pitches. The Cards led 6-2 in the bottom of the fifth, a comfortable lead. But a one-out walk brought up Jarrod Dyson, who hit a swooping, opposite-field fly to Ozuna in left.
The swing's exit velocity was just 71.8 percent and the expected batting average on the batted ball was .130. But Ozuna wasn't running full speed to the ball. Perhaps, to his credit, he felt that diving was too risky. It sure seemed catchable, especially within the airtight intensity of pennant race baseball. The broadcasters agreed. The ball bounced – and then his lazy mis-read of the bounce caused him to miss the ball with his glove. That extra second allowed Dyson to get to second (the other runner was safe at third). Ozuna was charged for an error – Arizona proceeded to score three runs in the inning. A 6-2 game became 6-5 game.
Overall, Ozuna's defense has improved this season from last. He even made a huge play with his arm earlier this month. His UZR (ultimate zone rating) on FanGraphs is 3.6, tops of all left fielders (Tampa Bay's Tommy Pham is third at 2.4). And Ozuna has one DRS (defensive run saved), which puts him fourth in the left-fielder listings (many of the fellows stashed out there in left have a negative DRS). But the past two days have reminded us the perils of lollygagging. And it was this very season that a defensive play by Ozuna led to the FanGraphs headline: “Just What the Hell Was Marcell Ozuna Doing?”
Offensively, Ozuna crushed a double in the Monday win. And his seventh-inning homer Saturday, in the “instant classic” game at Wrigley, was a game-changer. But for the month of September, Ozuna's slash line is .148/.266/.370. He has RBIs in just five of the games in September (11 total from those five games). And in his past 30 at-bats, he has struck out 10 times. Not great.
His September slump has brought down an offensive season that was otherwise All-Star level (Ozuna very well could've been the Cards' All-Star, except that he injured himself right before the team was announced).
But his September has been iffy. The two plays in the outfield loom.
And as St. Louisans knows, the look of winning baseball in October, like the weather itself, is crisp.