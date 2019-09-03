As I navigated through the Budweiser Terrace, two hands on the meal, a young woman spotted my smorgasbord in a box and said: “Oh hell yeah.”
I was carefully carrying the Grand Slam Mixed Grill. In a box shaped as home plate, it's a mound of protein. There were four smoked chicken legs, two cut-up orders of grilled sausage and a skewer of plump pink shrimp. Underneath was a layer of house chips (it also came with charred jalapenos, but I passed on those).
It was only available at the top-level Terrace Grill in Busch Stadium's right field. The Terrace Grill overlooked the bullpen, and the meal could've served one. It went for $26.
I brought it back to the press box Saturday, wondering -- how many sportswriters does it take to eat a Grand Slam Mixed Grill?
This thing was massive. And delicious. With the smoked chicken legs, advertised as “chicken bats,” I got the barbecue sauce on the side, nervous it would otherwise compromise the taste of the sausage and shrimp. There were three styles of sausage available – you could only choose two. I passed on the mango habanero and went with the whiskey peppercorn (pretty good) and the bacon/onion/cheddar (pretty great). Both were topped with spicy aioli. And the shrimp skewer featured four garlic lime-marinated shrimp on a stick.
In the press box, five other journalists helped me finish the meal.
The Grand Slam Mixed Grill was, irrefutably, the “Tommy Herr 1987 walk-off grand slam on Seat Cushion Night” of stadium meals.