Hochman: Meet 'Juice' — he's made more Cardinals look good than Pirates’ pitching

Juice is around the Marlins during the season – even has his own setup in their stadium. Over the years, he’s cut the hair of legends such as Reggie Jackson, Rickey Henderson and Vida Blue, and current stars such as Giancarlo Stanton and Marcus Stroman. Juice was close with a fellow Miami Cuban, the late Jose Fernandez, a former Marlins All-Star who tragically died in 2016.

Juice grew up in a rough part of Miami called Carol City. His mom was a beautician, so “I was always intrigued by (cutting hair). She’d always have clippers laying around. I wanted to get all the new, latest styles, but that was the street stuff, and she’d say, ‘You’re not going to get a hoodlum haircut!’ She wanted me to have the nice, Cuban kid hair with the little curls, and I just wasn’t having it.

"So I started messing around and giving myself my own haircuts. It went a little too short sometimes. She’d be at home: ‘Who cut your hair?’ ‘I did it myself.’ And she’d say, ‘There’s no way you did it yourself.’ I guess I had a gift or something. I was about 14, 15.

“I started cutting my little brother’s hair and kids in the neighborhood. All of a sudden I’d have a line outside my house. Guys used to tell me: ‘What do you want?’ And I’d say, ‘A pack of cigarettes or quart of beer.’