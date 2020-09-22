Hochman: Michael Jordan buys NASCAR team, Bubba Wallace to drive. Does that mean Bubba will now win?

“In my opinion, the most famous athlete in the history of the United States was Muhammad Ali. He galvanized people. And then the second one is Michael Jordan. And with the that documentary that just came out on ESPN, that galvanized everybody in sports. NASCAR got incredibly lucky here. We've had quarterbacks from the NFL try this before, but this is different. You know, this is the most famous athlete in modern time in the United States.”

It’s historic and thrilling. But Bubba Wallace is still winless in 105 races. How will this change things?

“Bubba is a good quality race car driver, he's shown that he can run up front,” Kenny Wallace said. “It is true that the team he is with right now —which is Richard Petty Motorsports, the No. 43 — that team is underfunded. And has been for quite a while. And everybody believes that if Bubba got in better equipment that he can run up front and win. So, listen, the stars aligned. Timing and circumstance are huge in sports. So here we go.