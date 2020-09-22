Hochman: Michael Jordan buys NASCAR team, Bubba Wallace to drive. Does that mean Bubba will now win?

Bubba Wallace has never won a Cup series race in NASCAR, but his activism has entrenched him in part of the sport’s history. Actually, he’s rewritten the history. The 27-year-old Wallace, the only Black driver on the circuit, influenced NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag from races. And Wallace inspired all the other drivers to show support for racial equality during this turbulent summer in America.
And now, he’s teaming up with the ultimate sports competitor. Michael Jordan, a North Carolina native and resident, is starting a new, single car NASCAR Cup Series team for 2021. Bubba Wallace will drive his car. Jordan is now the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup team since the 1970s, when Wendell Scott drove his own car. Oh, and Denny Hamlin, who has won the past two Daytona 500 races, will be part of Jordan’s ownership group.
Kenny Wallace, the great driver who is from St. Louis and still lives in the area, said by phone Tuesday that Jordan “will give NASCAR a much-needed boost in the right direction. … As tough as times are right now, something beautiful has come out of this for NASCAR.
"And he shows his true championship (sense) by reaching out to his friend Denny Hamlin: ‘Hey Denny, I don't know NASCAR like you do.’ That’s how smart Michael Jordan is. He’s not doing this by himself. And look at the diversity. You’ve got Michael Jordan, an African American, and Denny Hamlin, a white guy, and they come together — it’s just a beautiful story. And I'm all excited about that. Something like this draws everybody together, makes everybody happy. …
“In my opinion, the most famous athlete in the history of the United States was Muhammad Ali. He galvanized people. And then the second one is Michael Jordan. And with the that documentary that just came out on ESPN, that galvanized everybody in sports. NASCAR got incredibly lucky here. We've had quarterbacks from the NFL try this before, but this is different. You know, this is the most famous athlete in modern time in the United States.”
It’s historic and thrilling. But Bubba Wallace is still winless in 105 races. How will this change things?
“Bubba is a good quality race car driver, he's shown that he can run up front,” Kenny Wallace said. “It is true that the team he is with right now —which is Richard Petty Motorsports, the No. 43 — that team is underfunded. And has been for quite a while. And everybody believes that if Bubba got in better equipment that he can run up front and win. So, listen, the stars aligned. Timing and circumstance are huge in sports. So here we go.
“Now, the only difficulty is that this is a brand new team. In sports we call them managers, coaches. We call them crew chiefs in NASCAR. So they’re going to have to put this team together. That's the most important thing, once you get past the money and get all the sponsors to fund this deal. You know, picture it just like St. Louis City soccer team. We got the stadium. We got the team. Now we need a coach. So that's what where they’re at now. The most important thing is putting the puzzle together — they need to find really good people.”
And pick a number. Will Michael Jordan’s car be the No. 23 car? In an interview with the Charlotte Observer, the six-time NBA champion and owner of the Charlotte Hornets said, “It’s all going to be what Bubba wants. I’m not going to impose on him with my persona. At the end of the day, I want him to have his own identity. If he chooses to drive that number, great! If he chooses another number, that’s great as well. …
“I think he has the potential to be (a champion). If I didn’t think so, I wouldn’t get into this.”
