As manager of the Cardinals, Mike Matheny was fired because a winning ballclub and culture had become unrecognizable.
No, missing the playoffs in 2016, 2017 and ultimately 2018 doesn't cancel out Matheny's impressive run in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. He won numerous playoff rounds as the Cardinals manager and, famously, one pennant.
But the way it all spiraled downward, and with the talent on the team, makes one hesitant to champion the hiring of him in Kansas City, especially as the leader of men who haven't yet won.
The tenets that defined Matheny's St. Louis tenure were inconsistent.
Matheny, hired Thursday as the Royals' manager, was considered an esteemed leader of men, yet some men he led weren't enamored or motivated by him, notably seen in his final season as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals.
As a catcher, he was famous for handling and understanding pitchers, but as a manager, he just couldn't seem to consistently handle a bullpen.
There were a couple years there when Matheny was worthy of the National League's award for manager of the year. And there were other years when he underachieved spectacularly, considering the talent on his roster.
He made his bones in the majors as a brilliant defender, but in the end, he allowed Cardinals' defense to deteriorate under his watch.
During some close games, he'd make double-switches to take key sluggers out of the lineup; and other times, he'd keep a struggling slugger in the lineup, for long stretches, hoping the guy could get a hold of one (most famously – or infamously – Brandon Moss in September 2016).
In the end, things didn't end well . Managers are hired to be fired. Very rarely do you have a Tony La Russa situation, in which a skipper's final game is a World Series win. Matheny was let go in the middle of the 2018 season, and one figured he'd end up in a dugout again, but not one of a team that's rebuilding like the Royals.
But he'll have his chance to mold men and make men. Maybe that aspect of managing, which he didn't have as much in St. Louis, with a club coming off the 2011 title, will bring out parts of Matheny we didn't always see.
Of course, one cool aspect of his hiring is it infused the Cardinals-Royals rivalry. It could use the jolt.
When interleague play started in the 1990s, the rivalry was more for reminiscing –
Denkinger! – and road trips. Then in the 2000s, the Cardinals returned to being the Cardinals and the Royals remained the Royals. And then, in the mid-2010s, something really strange happened – the Royals got good.
The year of 2015 was the weirdest. The Cards had the best record in the National League and couldn't even get out of the National League Division Series. And across the state, the Royals became royalty, kings of baseball, World Series winners. That was a weird winter in Missouri.
The Royals ultimately underwent a rebuild and the Cards, finally, returned to the top of the division last season. And now, we've got Matheny managing in Kansas City and his replacement managing in St. Louis.
There are a lot of cool matchups on the schedule next season – the Cards play in London and at Busch they host the New York Yankees – but Aug. 4-5 in Kansas City is suddenly extremely enticing (a sentence seldom said).
Matheny will return to Busch Stadium on Sept. 15-16. Here's hoping there are cheers for his accomplishments and not boos for how it ended, even though it sure ended quite maddeningly. When Matheny left the Cardinals, the Cardinals weren't the Cardinals.
Now they're defending division champs.
2018: Matheny, before the start of his last game with the team
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny sits in the dugout before the start of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 14, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson
2011: Introducing Cardinals manager Mike Matheny
Mike Matheny during a press conference introducing him as the new St. Louis Cardinals manager Monday, Nov. 14, 2011, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Post-Dispatch
2004: President Bush with Matheny, then a catcher
President George W. Bush talks to Cardinals catcher Mike Matheny after throwing out the first pitch at opening on April 5, 2004.(Huy Richard Mach/St. Louis Post-Dispatch)
HUY RICHARD MACH
2011: St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny's family
Mike Matheny's five children and wife Kristin (center in red) watch a press conference introducing new St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny Monday, Nov. 14, 2011, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2012: Celebrating opening day with Musial
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny greets Stan Musial during player introductions before the Cardinals home opener against the Chicago Cubs Friday April 13, 2012 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
2012: Baseball Writers' Dinner
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny (center) greets his players, including Matt Holliday (left) and Chris Carpenter, during the Baseball Writers Association of America dinner on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012, at the Millenium Hotel in St. Louis.
Chris Lee
2012: Cardinals Spring Training
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny conditions alongside a group of catchers at the end of practice during Cardinals spring training Sunday, Feb. 19, 2012, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2012: Cardinals Spring Training
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny poses for a portrait during Cardinals spring training Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2012: Cardinals Spring Training
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny signs autographs for fans during Cardinals spring training Monday, Feb. 20, 2012, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Photos by Chris Lee • clee@post-dispatch.com
2012: Celebrating after a wildcard playoff game against the Atlanta Braves
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny celebrates in the clubhouse after a wildcard playoff game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, Oct. 5, 2012, at Turner Field in Atlanta, Ga. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2013: Cardinals spring training portrait
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny poses for a portrait during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2013: Cardinals spring training
Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak (left) talks with manager Mike Matheny during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2013, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2013: Cardinals v Chicago Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny and his team thank the fans for their support after the final regular season game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2013: Ejected in game against Giants
St. Louis Cardinals' catcher Yadier Molina (second from right) is restrained by his brother and first base coach Bengie Molina (right) and third base coach Jose Oquendo as he protests his ejection by first base umpire Clint Fagan (far left) in third inning action during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, June 2, 2013, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Molina was ejected by Fagan for throwing his helmet after grounding out to strand two runners. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny (22) also argued with Fagan and was likewise ejected from the game. Home plate umpire Tim Welke (3) tried to calm matters. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2013: Ejected in game against the Cubs
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny tries to finish his argument but is ejected by umpire David Rackley on Aug. 9, 2013. The 3-0 game won by the Cubs took 3 hours 14 minutes to play. (AP Photo)
2013: World Series workout at Fenway Park
Cardinals pitcher Chris Carpenter and manager Mike Matheny share a laugh during a workout at Fenway Park the day before the first game of the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2013 in Boston. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
2013: Red Sox World Series champs
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny (left) and catcher Yadier Molina look on as Boston Red Sox players celebrate victory in the World Series at Fenway Park on Wednesday, October 30, 2013. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
2014: Spring training portrait
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny poses for a portrait during photo day at the Cardinals spring training complex at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2014. Photo By David Carson
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
2014: Rain cancels preseason game against Memphis Redbirds
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny and general manager John Mozeliak talk in the dugout as skies threatened to delay their preseason finale against the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park in Memphis on Friday, March 28, 2014. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
2014: St. Louis Cardinals opening day
Bob Gibson (left) talks with Cardinals manager Mike Matheny as he prepares to be driven out of the tunnels for opening day ceremonies before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium on Monday, April 7, 2014, in St. Louis. Photo By Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2014: Ejected during game against the Atlanta Braves
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny is ejected by home plate umpire Sean Barber in fourth inning action during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, May 16, 2014, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. In background is crew chief Eric Cooper. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2015: Cardinals spring training
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny (right) gives instruction to catcher Carson Kelly during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 23, 2015, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2015: Arguing with umpire during game with the Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny and outfielder Matt Holliday argue with home plate umpire Joe West after Holliday was called out on strikes in the seventh inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, June 2. 2015, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Matheny and Holliday were both ejected from the game. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2015: Cardinals v Reds
Mike Matheny (right) watches a brisk game against the Reds on April 1, 2015, at Busch Stadium. The teams completed the game in 2 hours 2 minutes. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
2015: Fredbird bows to the manager during playoff introductions
Fredbird bows to Cardinals manager Mike Matheny before the first game of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, Oct. 9, 2015 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
2015: Cardinals lose final home game to Brewers
Cardinals manager Mike Matheny has some time to himself before coming onto the field for the final home game of the season against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2015 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
2015: Chat with reporters before hosting Cubs in NLDS
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks with reporters in the dugout as fans arrive for the second game of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
2016: Spring training portrait
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny poses for a portrait during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2016, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2016: Cardinals spring training
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks with members of the media during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2016, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2017: Spring training portrait
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny poses for a portrait during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2017: During a game against the Chicago Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2017: Arguing during game against the Brewers
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny holds back Matt Carpenter (13) as he talks to hoe plate umpire John Tumpane after Carpenter was ejected for arguing a called strike three during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash
2017: St. Louis Cardinals season wrap press conference
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak (left) and general manager Michael Girsch arrive for a press conference at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee.)
2017: Ejected from game with the San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny yells at home plate umpire Vic Carapazza (left) as crew chief Tom Hallion steps in to separate them after Matheny was ejected in the seventh inning during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants on Friday, May 19, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2017: St. Louis Cardinals season wrap press conference
St. Louis Cardinals general manager Mike Girsch (right), president of baseball operations John Mozeliak (center) and manager Mike Matheny address the media during a season wrap press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee • clee@post-dispatch.com
2017: St. Louis Cardinals season wrap press conference
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny (left) and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak address the media during a season wrap press conference on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2018: Spring training portrait
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny poses for a portrait during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2018: Cardinals spring training
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
2018: Cardinals spring training
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny watches a bullpen session during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Chris Lee,
clee@post-dispatch.com
Chris Lee
