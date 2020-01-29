Hochman: Mizzou basketball's Kobe Brown was named for Bryant, after dads met in Philly

When they first talked, it was about everything except basketball.
“We just hit it off,” Greg Brown said.
Joe “Jelly Bean” Bryant, the former NBA player, was an assistant coach for La Salle University in the 1990s. Coach Brown, down at Lee High School in Alabama, had a talented player named Ronnie Braxton.
“Joe Bryant was the recruiter,” Brown said by phone Wednesday. “He came down to visit and to watch Ronnie. We hung out and just had a good time. He got back and called: 'We're really interested in Ronnie. We'd like to get you out here for a visit.' We ended up going out to Philly. Joe picked me up – and might I add, he was the first one to turn me on to a Philly cheesesteak! 'You gotta try this!' That turned out pretty good.
“It just so happened that Kobe had a high school game on the night I was there. Ronnie went with the guys on the team, so Joe said, 'Why don't you go with me to my son's game?' And I'm sitting there, and everyone is talking Kobe this, Kobe that, and they're coming up to his father. It was just electric how the fans were acting about this kid Kobe. I said, 'So Joe, your kid must be pretty talented, man?' He said, 'Aw, he's alright.'
“And the next thing I know, the game starts, and I see a kid who's better than any kid I've seen in high school. He played center on defense and point guard on offense. He did some things I'd never seen a high school kid do, as far as controlling the game and playing with such competitiveness. The kid was phenomenal. I was like, 'Oh my God, Joe.' He said, 'Yeah, yeah, he's not bad.'
“After the game, we journeyed out into the hallway, and Kobe came up. His dad introduced me to him, and we spoke – and he spoke to me, very articulate. And then a kid comes up and says something in some other language! I don't know what it was. And Kobe turned and had a full conversation in another language. And I said, 'This kid! Joe, does he speak another language?' 'He speaks a couple.' I said to myself, this beats everything, this kid is special. He is multi-talented. 'If I ever have a kid, Joe, his name is going to be Kobe.'
“I called my fiancee back then, my wife, and told her. 'I gotta have a boy!' And time just went on, and God blessed me with Kobe.”
On January 1, 2000, Kobe Brown was born.
Greg talked to God that day, promising that he'd raise an “outstanding kid. … And man, my life has been full.”
Greg has always been touched that the year his Kobe was born, Joe's Kobe won his first NBA championship. Greg taught his own Kobe about the Kobe Bryant famous work-ethic. He also bought him a jacket, with KOBE BRYANT printed on it with a silhouette of the superstar. They even made it to a Lakers game once (Greg texted a picture Wednesday of his family in the stands, eating popcorn). And down in Alabama, Greg would watch Lakers games with his Kobe and his second son, Kaleb.
“Kobe often sat in my lap,” Greg said. “And at commercial, he would get up and get a ball and do something Kobe did in the game. He'd try to imitate him. We just shared so much. … Everything about him was just Kobe.”
Kobe Brown became a great player for Lee High School, playing for his father – “and sometimes he played center on defense and point guard on offense," Greg said.
He signed with Mizzou, where he's a freshman for Cuonzo Martin's team. Kobe wears No. 24. Brown has made some impacts in his first year of college ball. He's started 16 games for Mizzou and averages 6.2 points per game. In the Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois, Brown made four steals. And at Mississippi State, Brown scored 14 points with four rebounds in 21 minutes.
When Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday in a helicopter crash, Mizzou's Kobe was “destroyed,” Greg said.
“We got my wife a flight out immediately, because when he called, he was zapped, he was destroyed. It was rough. So she got on the airplane so she could be there, be there for (Tuesday's) game and try to help him hold it together.”
Against Georgia on Tuesday, Brown played 10 minutes, accumulating two steals and three rebounds — but committed three fouls and three turnovers.
"I knew, coming into the game, it was going to be heavy for him," Greg said. "My wife (Sheryll) said that last night after the game, he was coming out, and there was a little kid who always got the players' autographs. The little kid asked Kobe, 'Can I have your shoes?' And Kobe gave him his shoes. He said, 'If something ever happens to me, I want to make sure I've done something special for somebody.' He gave him his shoes, man. … When they got in the car, she hugged Kobe, and of course, tears came down. He was emotional about the win.”
Mizzou has struggled this season, but managed to mount a 20-point, second-half comeback to beat Georgia, 72-69.
“Maybe he can find a way now to dedicate his season and his work ethic to Kobe Bryant,” Greg said. “It's OK to mourn, but you have to keep going. Kobe (Bryant) is a competitor — and even through this, he would've found a way to keep strong and keep moving. That's what he's going to have to do.”