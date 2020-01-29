Hochman: Mizzou basketball's Kobe Brown was named for Bryant, after dads met in Philly

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When they first talked, it was about everything except basketball.

“We just hit it off,” Greg Brown said.

Joe “Jelly Bean” Bryant, the former NBA player, was an assistant coach for La Salle University in the 1990s. Coach Brown, down at Lee High School in Alabama, had a talented player named Ronnie Braxton.

“Joe Bryant was the recruiter,” Brown said by phone Wednesday. “He came down to visit and to watch Ronnie. We hung out and just had a good time. He got back and called: 'We're really interested in Ronnie. We'd like to get you out here for a visit.' We ended up going out to Philly. Joe picked me up – and might I add, he was the first one to turn me on to a Philly cheesesteak! 'You gotta try this!' That turned out pretty good.

“It just so happened that Kobe had a high school game on the night I was there. Ronnie went with the guys on the team, so Joe said, 'Why don't you go with me to my son's game?' And I'm sitting there, and everyone is talking Kobe this, Kobe that, and they're coming up to his father. It was just electric how the fans were acting about this kid Kobe. I said, 'So Joe, your kid must be pretty talented, man?' He said, 'Aw, he's alright.'