A particular play epitomized his disposition.
At nationally ranked Xavier, guard Dru Smith's on-court composure stood out during most of the second half and overtime Tuesday. But here was a Mizzou inbounds play with 11:30 left in regulation. Smith began the play on the low left block - of all players, it was the center Jeremiah Tilmon who received the inbounds pass in the backcourt.
With his fun, frizzy hair – an inadvertent throwback to early-aughts Mizzou guard Wesley Stokes – Smith curled like one of his locks around a screen. He took a hand-off from Tilmon at the top of the key, and the lane was cleared out. Dru dribbled toward the left elbow.
But then, mid-dribble, he had the presence of mind to hesitate just so. It caused his desperate defender to pump the brakes, just about the same time Smith accelerated again toward the hoop.
Smith's layup put Mizzou up, 36-34 – it was the Tigers' first lead since 17:15 in the first half, capping off a 12-0 run.
The play showed his ability to “maestro” the offense – or, more simply, make offense. He'd done it for much of the comeback, making the proper pass or dribble-drive, and this play capped it off with gusto.
Yes, yes, Mizzou ended up losing in overtime, 63-58. But Dru Smith's overall performance gives confidence – Mizzou has a new on-court quarterback.
The redshirt junior, in just his third Mizzou game, did something no Tiger had done in seven seasons. Against Xavier, Smith led all scorers with 22 points. His 10 rebounds gave him his first-ever double-double (he previously played at Evansville). He also tallied four assists, making him the first Tiger with 22-10-4 since Laurence Bowers in 2012.
It was, incidentally, a big night for his hometown. He's from Evansville, Ind., and on the same night he scored 22 against No. 21, Evansville's college team defeated No. 1 Kentucky, a Mizzou Southeastern Conference foe.
Against Xavier, Smith was also active defensively, creating three steals and some second-half havoc.
Makes you wonder how much better he would've made Mizzou last year, if he wasn't forced to sit out?
But they have him for this season and next, and this year's squad is deep with contributors. But Smith, who played 40 minutes Tuesday, will be the “1A” in importance to Tilmon's “1.” There are many young players on this team - here's thinking Dru Smith's leadership will be important toward their on-court confidence and development, both in-game and overall.