Hochman: NBA’s Luka Doncic is ‘generational talent,’ says St. Louis native Kelley, who called game-winning shot

On the call for ESPN radio was Sean Kelley, a St. Louis native, who is in the “bubble” for the playoffs. Asked Tuesday about that call, Kelley said, “I was full of adrenaline, but somehow was able to calm myself just enough for the final play. I knew Luka would be involved. Down one. Last chance. Would he make a crazy, winning assist? Or would he go for the game winning shot? As it unfolded, I had no idea what was coming out of my mouth. I’m thankful I didn’t say anything my mother would frown upon — I certainly was thinking that kind of language as the ball went through the net. Every hair on my body was standing at full attention. …

“It took me hours to come back down after the game.”

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound Doncic was in just his fourth-ever playoff game. His magic emulates Magic — Earvin Magic Johnson is the only other player in NBA history to record two triple-doubles in his first four playoff games.

Game 5 of Mavs-Clippers is tonight at 8 pm CST on TNT. Kelley will again have the call on ESPN radio.