Hochman: No Binnington, no Tarasenko, no problem? Relentless Blues restart series

Thirty-nine saves later, it made sense to thus go with Jake Allen in Game 4.

With Tarasenko, he played in the exhibition game and round robin, and showed some glimpses of his dangerous old self, but overall, still looked rusty. So Berube put him on the shelf. Tarasenko was “unfit to play.”

But just like the Blues did in the regular season, they won without their (arguably, sure) most-talented player. They did it by embracing the system. By applying pressure, instead of feeling it.

Look at it from this perspective — in the past two games, the only Vancouver goals have come off Blues’ miscues. In Game 4, Brayden Schenn misread an Alex Pietrangelo pass out of the D-zone. And in Game 3, there was that dumb Sammy Blais penalty that led to a power play, and the Marco Scandella-Colton Parayko run-in that led to an inopportune turnover on Allen’s front porch.

That’s it.

Vancouver hasn’t created any goals in five-on-five flow since Game 2.

Remember Game 2?