Hochman: No Cardinal had more pressure on him than Nolan Arenado. He's now in the playoffs.

“Being able to go to playoffs is what it's all about, and I'm just thankful to be a part of this team,” Arenado said Tuesday night, standing in front of the Cardinals’ dugout, wearing the team shirt that said: BUILT FOR OCTOBER. “This team is unbelievable. We've carried each other, you know? …

“I've never been a part of a group that just keeps coming, and just the way we have. I mean, it's just been unbelievable. Like, we've lost some tough wins this year. Bad games that would set other teams off. But we keep fighting.”

Each of the celebrating Cardinals had his own story, his own journey, his own connection to the Cardinal organization. But no Cardinal had the pressure on him more than Arenado did. He asked for St. Louis. He asked to be the fulcrum of the Cardinals. Did he have one of his better seasons? No. Did he have a successful season? Most definitely.

And there he was Tuesday, rounding the bases after his 34th home run of the season. That’s the most homers a Cardinal third baseman has ever hit, tying Fernando Tatis Sr. from his two-grand slam season of 1999 and Rolen in 2004, when the Indiana boy led the “MV3” Cardinals in OPS.

To Arenado’s credit, asked about the homer, he smiled and brought up his sacrifice fly from earlier in the 6-2 Tuesday win.