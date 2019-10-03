ATLANTA — John Gant tallied an 11-1 record and a 3.66 ERA this season … and he didn't make the 25-man roster for the National League Division Series. And I'm fine with that.
Postseason pitching staffs aren't about feelings. And they're not to honor someone's body of work. They're about getting outs. Who's going to get them? How efficiently? Gant has struggled lately.
In his past 13 appearances dating to August 20 against Milwaukee, the righty has a 9.64 ERA. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
He allowed 10 runs in 9 1/3 innings, and while he did strike out 14 guys, he walked 13.
In the Sept. 15 home game against Milwaukee, Gant walked the bases loaded in the ninth inning. He was pulled — and Junior Fernandez allowed a grand slam to Ryan Braun.
Nothing about his recent numbers say he should pitch in high-leverage situations, and in the playoffs most situations are seemingly high-leverage.
As for Daniel Ponce de Leon, the righty who took Gant's spot, he has a 3.70 ERA on the season and a pretty good 1.27 WHIP. The thing to be wary about is his lack of usage. In September, “Ponce” had only three appearances. His last time out was Sept. 24 against Arizona. He pitched innings 14-16 of the marathon loss-to-be, allowing two hits but no runs while striking out three and walking three.
Putting him on the roster isn't a thrilling addition, but it's a lesser of two evils, if deciding between him and Gant.
One curveball is that Gant is a former Atlanta Brave. Could've been fun seeing him battle against the club that traded him. Alas, the stakes are too high.
