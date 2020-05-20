Hochman: 'Non-essential' Fredbird is what I miss about sports today

Benjamin Hochman and Joe Holleman get you prepped for tonight's trivia. Sign up at stltoday.com/trivia

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During these uncertain times, columnist Benjamin Hochman shares what he misses about sports. Here is his latest:

Do you do this, too? Whenever I suddenly spot him in a crowd at Busch, I always say his name in a sort of surprised and high-pitched tone: “Fredbird!”

I don’t say anyone else’s name in any odd tone, but every time I see the Cardinals mascot, I subconsciously point him out in a voice that accompanies the moment: light, playful, childlike. I don’t know, maybe I’m weird. But there’s something about seeing that damn bird in its natural habitat.

I miss Fredbird. I miss seeing what Fredbird elicits from Cardinals fans, notably the kids – the smiles and hugs and just a bunch of joy. I miss his enthusiasm. Maybe I could even use some of his optimism these days – dude seems to always have a smile on his face.

He’s clever and creative. Each interaction with a fan has a personal touch to it. He dresses for theme nights at the ballpark. He dances gleefully, sort of like Rodney Dangerfield on the golf course in “Caddyshack.” He’s a symbol of St. Louis. Especially when you move away, and you see that bird pop up during a televised game, he’s a weird source of pride, sort of like upside-down custard or a certain pasta fried.