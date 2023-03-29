Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In the spring of 2020 — before it became the spring of 2020 — Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson wore No. 68. It wasn’t lost on long-timers around the club. This was the uniform number worn in the spring of 2001 by Albert Pujols.

Carlson was considered one of the top hitting prospects the Cardinals had since Pujols famously made the club out of camp.

It is now the spring of 2023. Carlson, 24, is on the St. Louis Cardinals. Yet he’s likely not starting on Thursday’s opening day.

That's crazy to process.

So, were the expectations just too high for Carlson?

Or has he, simply, underachieved so far?

Perhaps the answer is "yes" for both.

Now, around the trade deadline last season, the Cardinals pointed out their confidence in Carlson. They traded center fielder Harrison Bader in a win-win trade with the Yankees for starter Jordan Montgomery. This opened up center for Carlson, who was battling injury in 2022 but still had some luster on his uniform, which featured the one of the three available single-digit numbers (generally given to a high-ceiling player).

Carlson’s 2022 was statistically rough — a .695 OPS, compared to .780 in 2021.

“So for me, goal was to come in (to spring training), show what I can do from the left side of the plate – and I felt like I did a really strong job,” said Carlson, who hit .343 as a lefty hitter in spring, from his locker Wednesday after workouts. “Definitely nice to see the results, especially because I made some adjustments this offseason, both physically and mentally, too. It's a tough game. So to get the results right away in spring training was nice.”

Yes, to an eye, his results were good. Overall, he hit .275 in 51 spring at-bats with an OPS of .841.

But he struck out a lot. Eighteen times in the 51 at-bats. Oh, and Jordan Walker — the latest top hitting prospect since Pujols — emerged.

And so, signs point to Carlson beginning opening day on the bench. Walker and Lars Nootbaar will likely man the corner outfield spots, while Tyler O’Neill, eighth in the 2021 MVP voting, will play center.

Asked Wednesday what Carlson needs to show to get starts regularly, manager Oliver Marmol said: “It's a combination of what he has to do — and what others don't do. I think we're in a very competitive environment, with T.O., Noot and Jordan making the team, those guys are going to get the bulk of the starts, especially early on in the season. And then you evaluate how that's going for them. And with the limited time that Carlson gets, it’s of kind of how he responds to that.

“But listen, this is Game One in a long season. We'll see a lot of different versions of guys playing and not playing. We experienced that last year, we'll experience it every year. So what it looks like today may be very different than what it looks like a month from now. But starting off, that's just the competitiveness of where we're at.”

Strategically, it appears to be a luxury to have a switch-hitter of Carlson’s caliber coming off your bench. Marmol made a name for himself last year with matchups. He pressed the right button so often. Still, it’s pretty crazy to think that No. 68 in camp in 2020 isn’t starting in 2023.

“I have to ready for my opportunity — and whatever that opportunity is, I’ve got to make the most of it,” said Carlson, No. 3 with the birds on the bat. “All I can do is put myself in a good position. I feel like I'm there right now, both mentally and physically. So, just be ready when my opportunity and my time comes.”

Things often work themselves out in this game.

Here’s thinking that Carlson still has a quality career. I still believe the guy as enough tools — and pedigree and proper tutelage — to be an above-average starter.

But at this point, one has to wonder if that’ll be with the Cardinals?