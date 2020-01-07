Hochman: Once-injured, forever-intriguing, Michael Porter Jr. now actually playing in NBA

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Across Missouri, Michael Porter Jr. still elicits emotions, which is pretty incredible for a guy who played about as many career Mizzou minutes (53) as Adam Wolf (62) and Ryan Kiernan (55).

Even two seasons since Porter's lone season, Mizzou people still are intrigued (or irked or, simply, interested) in the injury-plagued Porter, who understandably had the NBA on his mind all along. He was the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with the Missouri basketball team. And now, after more injuries, the fragile but agile Porter is logging minutes for the NBA's Nuggets.

And Porter really is fun to watch.

He's a sinewy sniper. MP has a "J" — check out this quick GIF of his step-back 3. He's unafraid to shoot, as if he's making up for lost time. And he's effortlessly efficient. In his first-career start on Dec. 29, he scored 19 points in 26 minutes — and did so on 8-for-10 shooting.

The 21-year-old is in his second NBA season, but first as a healthy, active player. He didn't even play much earlier this season, but his recent dedication to defense has given his coach confidence to play the guy.