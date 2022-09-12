Hochman: Padraig Harrington won Ascension Charity Classic, but St. Louis was the winner

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Inside the ropes, on an 11th fairway that’s sloped, Nick Ragone watched his tournament unfold seemingly below him — top golfers putting on a sun-soaked Sunday, while a gallery of grateful fans surrounded the green.

The Ascension Charity Classic is his baby. In year No. 2, I suppose, it’s his toddler. And so, the proud papa had to share a story.

“I was so pleased on Tuesday night at the pairing party,” said Ragone, the Ascension executive vice president, from the fairway. “The commissioner of PGA TOUR Champions (Miller Brady) said that in Year Two, we are now officially the most profitable and charitable tournament on their tour, which has 30-plus events. That is a reflection of St. Louis. And that's what this has always been about, and I'm just so gratified about that.”

St. Louis is lucky to have this event. Its dedication to charities in North St. Louis are genuine and generous.

St. Louis is also lucky to have this tournament’s new defending champion.

It’s Padraig Harrington. A name. A former PGA Championship winner. And twice an Open Championship winner overseas.

Of course, most any winner would’ve been worthy and gracious. But it was special to see a golfing great hoist a trophy with the Arch on it. Here's thinking he’ll represent this tournament with pride in the coming year. And his presence and panache should help sell tickets and sponsorships to next year’s tourney.

“I’ve really enjoyed the event … I love the golf course,” Harrington, 51, said of Norwood Hills Country Club. “Yeah, there’s no reason why I won’t be back here.”

There were a few reasons to think he wouldn’t win, though. Notably on the 13th hole, when a shot landed on the wrong side of a row of hospitality tents.

“The craziness of the situation, and I suppose the fact that you’re doing well (atop the leaderboard), definitely makes you a bit anxious," he said. "I don’t think I’ve ever stood over a pitch from 40 yards and thought — don’t knife this into the hospitality in front of me. But that crossed my mind. I suppose anytime you’re trying something that’s out of the ordinary, it sort of makes it a little tougher.”

As representatives from KPMG International, Keeley Construction and Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 watched, Harrington chipped the ball over their tents (which were on a platform to give better views). He ended up only bogeying the hole — it could’ve been a lot worse.

“You know, 13 was an innocuous tee shot,” he said. “Then I got a flyer out of the rough and made bogey. I’m not feeling the best. And I had hit it in the water on 14 the day before.”

With other golfers on his heels, Harrington knew he needed to respond on the daunting 14th hole.

For his drive on the par-4, “I had a different club in my hand, and my caddie talked me into hitting my 5-wood — and I made the purest swing there with my 5-wood. And then I followed up with a pure pitching wedge.”

That second shot landed just four feet from the hole.

His putt birdied 14. That reestablished his control of the leaderboard.

“I think that won me the tournament, to be honest,” Harrington said. “Not just that I made birdie, but the good focus in those swings — the purity of those swings — gave me a lot of confidence coming home.”

And as he approached the 18th green, a fan gleefully chanted to Harrington: “Welcome to St. Louis, baby!”

It’s not quite Nick Price or Brooks Koepka in the PGA, but Harrington is now a St. Louis golf champion.

That’s pretty cool.

And last year’s tournament raised more than $1 million for local charities, including Marygrove, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, and Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. We’ll soon hear the final money total for this year, but it should be impressive.

That’s very cool.