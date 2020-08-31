Hochman: Picked one spot after Adam Wainwright in 2000 draft, ex-Braves 1B Thorman proud of ageless Cardinal

Adam Wainwright’s draft year was so long ago, players from his draft class are now managers. There’s Rocco Baldelli, skipper of the Minnesota Twins, and Scott Thorman, who was tabbed the Class AA manager in the Royals organization this season.
Two decades after the 2000 Major League Baseball draft, Wainwright is still in Major League Baseball. On Sunday, perhaps you heard, he turned 39 and pitched a complete game for the Cardinals.
“It’s an incredible testament to his work ethic and his ability,” Thorman said by phone late Sunday night. “It’s pretty cool for all of us to see a guy in our draft class still going — and still going strong like that. Proud of him.
“Though I’m not really surprised — he seemed like he was going to pitch a long time.”
Still —20 years of pro ball?
That’s the stuff of legends, and Wainwright of course has the stuff of a legend. His curveball, which he seemingly effortlessly throws for strikes, remains a weapon. In Sunday’s game, Wainwright K’d nine Cleveland batters. In all nine strikeouts, the curveball was either the third strike or the pitch right before the third strike.
Asked Sunday to describe facing a “Waino” curve, teammate Dexter Fowler said: “It’s almost like: ‘Good luck!’ I’ve seen it. I’ve been on both sides. I’d much rather be in the field than in the batter’s box, because it’s fun to watch out there — not much fun to watch in the batter’s box.”
Thorman, who turns 39 in January, saw the curveball in its professional nascency: “When we were young, he was so advanced — and wanted to learn,” he recalled from their days in Braves’ rookie ball.
The high schooler Wainwright was the 29th pick in the first round of the 2000 draft, chosen by his home state Braves. With the 30th pick, Atlanta took Thorman, a Canadian high school slugger.
The Braves also had two other compensation picks in the first round. At No. 38, they took Kelly Johnson, who had a .763 OPS in 601 career games for Atlanta. And at No. 40, the Braves selected Aaron Herr, the son of 2020 Cardinals Hall of Fame inductee Tommy Herr (Aaron never made it to the majors).
As for Thorman, he cracked the bigs in 2006, the year the rookie Wainwright, traded to the Cards in 2003, got the final out in the NLCS and the World Series. In parts of two seasons, Thorman hit 16 homers. He tried to latch on to a couple clubs in the following years, and finally became a coach. Now he’s a manager — though, a manager without a team. He was set to run the Royals’ Double-A club in the Texas League, but the pandemic shut down the minor leagues. So Thorman’s at home up in Canada, following his former draft class teammate from across the border, 20 years later.
“It says a lot about his drive and his determination,” Thorman said.
At 39, Wainwright is the oldest active player in the National League. And on Sunday, his complete game win dropped his 2020 ERA to 2.65. And Wainwright is third in the league in WHIP at 0.88.
Thirty-nine years old.
Wainwright's final out Sunday was a fly ball hit to Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson.
On the day Wainwright and Thorman were drafted, Carlson was 1 year 7 months old.
