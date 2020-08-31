Hochman: Picked one spot after Adam Wainwright in 2000 draft, ex-Braves 1B Thorman proud of ageless Cardinal

Asked Sunday to describe facing a “Waino” curve, teammate Dexter Fowler said: “It’s almost like: ‘Good luck!’ I’ve seen it. I’ve been on both sides. I’d much rather be in the field than in the batter’s box, because it’s fun to watch out there — not much fun to watch in the batter’s box.”

Thorman, who turns 39 in January, saw the curveball in its professional nascency: “When we were young, he was so advanced — and wanted to learn,” he recalled from their days in Braves’ rookie ball.

The high schooler Wainwright was the 29th pick in the first round of the 2000 draft, chosen by his home state Braves. With the 30th pick, Atlanta took Thorman, a Canadian high school slugger.

The Braves also had two other compensation picks in the first round. At No. 38, they took Kelly Johnson, who had a .763 OPS in 601 career games for Atlanta. And at No. 40, the Braves selected Aaron Herr, the son of 2020 Cardinals Hall of Fame inductee Tommy Herr (Aaron never made it to the majors).