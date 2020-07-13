Hochman: Q-&-A with Pietrangelo on Blues' Stanley Cup chances — ‘We've got the depth to do it’

In a phone conversation Sunday, Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo discussed numerous topics about the defending champs, who begin formal training camp (aka “Phase 3”) on Monday.
“Petro” talked about the Blues’ chances at a Stanley Cup repeat in 2020 (“it’s going to be one of the hardest ones to win”), as well as topics including his own tough decision to play, his looming contact status and the return of a certain player.
HOCHMAN: A lot of fans are aware that you and your wife have young triplets. Can you put into words what went into making the decision to definitely play, go to this bubble in Edmonton and be away from the family?
PIETRANGELO: I thought really, really long and hard about this. I really did. If anybody’s been around me, they know how much of a family guy I am and how important it is to me. There's nothing more important to me than my children. I thought really long and hard. I had some really good conversations with my wife. She's obviously supportive, or else I wouldn’t be going, right?
In all honesty, I think for me to have an opportunity to maybe win again with this group is obviously something special. We’ve always wanted to play (the rest of the season), and I just feel the NHL has done enough to make me, as a dad, feel comfortable walking into this bubble and being safe and not putting my family at risk.
HOCHMAN: Why are the St. Louis Blues equipped to make another Stanley Cup run in your opinion?
PIETRANGELO: Same reason, because of why we are where we are — first in the division and conference. Obviously we have a similar team to who we were last year, we know our identity, we know how to play. And just as important is — we had some bumps and bruises, but no one was really seriously injured, other than Vladi (Tarasenko). We're healthy, and we've got the depth to do it. As a team right now, you need depth. No one’s played hockey in three or four months. For some guys, it’s just not going to be easy coming out of the gates. So you're going have to use everybody to kind of get ourselves back into this. …
The interesting part is that everybody's pretty much healthy and on an even playing field now, that’s why a lot of people are saying it’s going to be one of the hardest ones to win. Because the hardest part about winning (the Stanley Cup), going through we went through last year, was really trying to stay healthy when you're having that push that we did. The playing of 82 games a year is gone now for most of us (physically). And it's nice because we get a fresh start, and we're able to kind of get back into this thing healthy. And I think, too, we're not losing sight of — it’s maybe 30 games, so you really have an opportunity to stay healthy. It's a little bit easier on the body.
HOCHMAN: I’ve compared Tarasenko’s return to the 2020 playoffs like Bob Gibson’s return from a broken leg late in the 1967 season, just in time to lead the Cardinals to the World Series title. Describe your excitement about getting him back.
PIETRANGELO: That’s not a bad X factor to have coming back into the playoffs, right? To me, it's a testament to our group, our coaching staff, everybody that we did what we did up to this point in the year without a player of his caliber. We all know how special the player Vladi is. So anytime you can add a guy to the mix like that, and a guy with an impact like that, I mean, look let's be honest, it's going to be pretty beneficial for you. The funny part is, it was almost like it's a deadline acquisition, except it’s a guy who's played for this team for a couple hundred games. He’s familiar with how we play. Not many teams are getting a player of that caliber back at this time of the year, especially after having success before that.
HOCHMAN: There was news that four Blues players got COVID-19 after going to a bar. It's a lessons-learned situation, I'm sure. But going forward, what are some of the things you have to do as a leader to make sure that no more issues come up like that?
PIETRANGELO: I think if you look at what the NHL has done in terms of precautions that they've given everybody, it's really just up to not just our team, but everyone. If you want things to go smoothly and want to continue playing, players need to follow the guidelines and everything will go smoothly. If people are careless and reckless, it's not going to work. And that's kind of, I guess, the story of society right now.
I think the players know that everyone's going be smart because everybody wants a chance to play and wants a chance to win — and some of us, to win again. So the NHL has done a good job of really kind of thinking that through. Obviously the bubbles are going to be big enough where the players are comfortable and there’s enough to do, and guys aren't going to feel like they need to go and do something that's going to put everybody else at risk. So I trust the players. Guys know what's at risk here.
HOCHMAN: Describe the importance of goaltending depth, knowing you have Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen, who’s having a tremendous year.
PIETRANGELO: Our goaltending has been a key for us, not just this past year. So to have two guys that can kind of push each other? And God forbid something does happen to one of them, you know the other one can pick the other one up. Internal competition is always good, too. But those guys have nothing but respect for each other. They’re going help each other along the way, no different than the rest of our lineup, right? You look at our defensemen, these forwards. How do we win these games? Well, we use our depth, and we play everybody in different situations. I think that's why we’ve been such a good team for so long. And I really don't see that changing. …
And in this first little bit here, yes we've had a chance to train, but you can't really replace playing the game. I can bump my teammates in practice all I want but, it’s never the same until you get into a game.
HOCHMAN: You’re an unrestricted free agent after this season. Is it at least hanging over your head the idea that you guys can win the Stanley Cup and it's possible it could be your last games with St. Louis?
PIETRANGELO: I knew that going into this year, playing on the last year of my deal, and it hasn’t really bothered me. I don't think it's really affected my play. The way I look at it is — it's business. And I think everybody else understands that, my teammates understand that. Hopefully we can get something done, but whether it does or it doesn't, I look at it in a way of: I've been with this group for a while, we've accomplished so much. And how much better would it be if I could say I won it twice with this team? It would be pretty special.
We had some internal talk, me and my wife, about that whole (idea of not) playing because of that stuff, but I don't think I can leave my teammates playing without me. It’s just how I’m bred. I just want to have another opportunity with these guys.
(Blues general manager Doug Armstrong) and I said the same thing from the beginning — the goal is to get something done. Whether it works out or not, I mean, we don't know. There's a lot that goes into these discussions. There's a lot that goes into the decision for me and my family what we need to do moving forward. So the goal from day one has been to get something done. We'll see kind of where it goes, now that the CBA is extended.
HOCHMAN: Last question. Did you ever think the city of Edmonton would be so important to you and your life?
PIETRANGELO: (chuckles) I guess not. I haven't spent more than a couple days in Edmonton at a time, but I heard it stays light out pretty late. It's a little bit different. I mean, I went to the Olympics in Sochi, and I went to the World Cup in Toronto. I think it's going be more like the Olympics where you're in that village and there's tons of space. I don't think the league is going to put us somewhere where we’re going to be bored out of our minds. They’re going to keep us busy. They’re going to have stuff for us to do. And you know, all of us who have kids, we don't sit still for more than five minutes. So I think we're going to need something to do or else we’re going to be awfully bored. That was a big conversation with the league about that stuff. They're doing the right things to make sure guys want to be there and guys are comfortable.
