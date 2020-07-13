Hochman: Q-&-A with Pietrangelo on Blues' Stanley Cup chances — ‘We've got the depth to do it’

PIETRANGELO: (chuckles) I guess not. I haven't spent more than a couple days in Edmonton at a time, but I heard it stays light out pretty late. It's a little bit different. I mean, I went to the Olympics in Sochi, and I went to the World Cup in Toronto. I think it's going be more like the Olympics where you're in that village and there's tons of space. I don't think the league is going to put us somewhere where we’re going to be bored out of our minds. They’re going to keep us busy. They’re going to have stuff for us to do. And you know, all of us who have kids, we don't sit still for more than five minutes. So I think we're going to need something to do or else we’re going to be awfully bored. That was a big conversation with the league about that stuff. They're doing the right things to make sure guys want to be there and guys are comfortable.