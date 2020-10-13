Hochman: Remembering Alex Pietrangelo with the Stanley Cup, atop the Clydesdales' wagon, turning down Market

The cops simply watched as they turned right on red without stopping first.
Alex Pietrangelo, the captain of the St. Louis Blues, sat atop the classic red Budweiser wagon, his long legs and black Nikes dangling over the side. Clydesdales clomped. Seated to the hockey star’s left was his wife, Jayne, a St. Louisan who herself once notched a hat trick, giving birth to the Pietrangelo triplets. And seated to his right was the trophy.
It was 12:49 PM on June 15, 2019, and the captain of the Blues was turning down Market Street with the Stanley Cup.
“A sentence I never thought I’d say,” I said that day as I recorded a video.
A sentence, more than a year later, I never thought I’d type, along with this one: Alex Pietrangelo is no longer a St. Louis Blue.
Legends never die … but they do become free agents and sign with the Vegas Golden Knights following contract conflict with the only other team they played for.
The sky was overcast that June afternoon, but the sun plowed through the clouds later, once the championship parade ended, and the celebration on the stage unfurled under the Arch. As the horse-drawn wagon turned right, Pietrangelo caught eyes with his wife. They smiled, a can-you-believe-where-we-are look. He earned it, it was real, but come on, this was surreal.
The champion cradled the Stanley Cup in his arms. The captain wore a three-day-old hat that stated “2019 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS,” while two middle-aged men steered the horses in captain’s hats. Screaming, screeching, shrieking fans lined 18th Street, behind the police barricades. Two police officers stood on the corner of 18th and Market — they both had their phones out.
And as the Clydesdales stepped in cadence onto Market Street, and the crescendo of cheers pierced ears, suddenly Pietrangelo could see wait awaited him: a seemingly never-ending strip of street, each side lined with throngs of thousands and of arm-waving fans, awaiting the captain and the chariot and the chalice.
Far off in the distance, one Stanley Cup parade away, the Arch appeared to be at the end of the road.
And so, Alex Pietrangelo lifted the Stanley Cup.
Alex Pietrangelo, Market Street, St. Louis, 12:49 PM, June 15, 2019. pic.twitter.com/W52MPjcMma— Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) October 13, 2020
