Hochman: Remembering Alex Pietrangelo with the Stanley Cup, atop the Clydesdales' wagon, turning down Market

The cops simply watched as they turned right on red without stopping first.

Alex Pietrangelo, the captain of the St. Louis Blues, sat atop the classic red Budweiser wagon, his long legs and black Nikes dangling over the side. Clydesdales clomped. Seated to the hockey star’s left was his wife, Jayne, a St. Louisan who herself once notched a hat trick, giving birth to the Pietrangelo triplets. And seated to his right was the trophy.

It was 12:49 PM on June 15, 2019, and the captain of the Blues was turning down Market Street with the Stanley Cup.

“A sentence I never thought I’d say,” I said that day as I recorded a video.

A sentence, more than a year later, I never thought I’d type, along with this one: Alex Pietrangelo is no longer a St. Louis Blue.

Legends never die … but they do become free agents and sign with the Vegas Golden Knights following contract conflict with the only other team they played for.