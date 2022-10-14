Hochman: Remembering Cardinals’ Bruce Sutter, the namesake of Jason Motte’s son

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jason Motte was born in 1982.

He came out of the bullpen on June 22 — the night before, St. Louis Cardinals closer Bruce Sutter picked up a win in a game at old Busch.

Sutter, a Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 69. With his split-fingered fastball, Sutter was a stud. That season, he saved 36 games with a 2.90 ERA.

And in the fall of 1982, the bearded Cardinals closer threw the final pitch of the postseason, earning the Cardinals their ninth championship.

Jason Motte grew up to be a ballplayer, too.

And in the fall of 2011, the bearded Cardinals closer threw the final pitch of the postseason, earning the Cardinals their 11th championship.

They were connected in history. Soon, they became connected as friends. Sutter became Motte’s mentor.

“I got to know him a little bit better, just through the World Series stuff,” Motte once said. “And really since then, it's been someone I've called to talk to, and we'll also text back and forth. A good friendship was born there in St. Louis.”

So, when Motte's first son was born in 2016, Jason and Caitlin gave the baby a fitting name:

Sutter Motte.

“Baseball-wise, obviously he was a great player and stuff like that,” Jason said of Bruce, “but just the person I got to know from all my years there – and the person everyone around said he was – was just a very kind individual. A good friend and a good friendship formed over the years, and we were just happy to do that.

“He was honored – he said, 'You know, you're going to make this old man cry!'”