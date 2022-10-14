Hochman: Remembering Cardinals’ Bruce Sutter, the namesake of Jason Motte’s son

Jason Motte was born in 1982.
He came out of the bullpen on June 22 — the night before, St. Louis Cardinals closer Bruce Sutter picked up a win in a game at old Busch.
Sutter, a Hall of Famer,
passed away at the age of 69. With his split-fingered fastball, Sutter was a stud. That season, he saved 36 games with a 2.90 ERA.
And in the fall of 1982, the bearded Cardinals closer threw the final pitch of the postseason, earning the Cardinals their ninth championship.
Jason Motte grew up to be a ballplayer, too.
And in the fall of 2011, the bearded Cardinals closer threw the final pitch of the postseason, earning the Cardinals their 11th championship.
They were connected in history. Soon, they became connected as friends. Sutter became Motte’s mentor.
“I got to know him a little bit better, just through the World Series stuff,” Motte once said. “And really since then, it's been someone I've called to talk to, and we'll also text back and forth. A good friendship was born there in St. Louis.”
So, when Motte's first son was born in 2016, Jason and Caitlin gave the baby a fitting name:
“Baseball-wise, obviously he was a great player and stuff like that,” Jason said of Bruce, “but just the person I got to know from all my years there – and the person everyone around said he was – was just a very kind individual. A good friend and a good friendship formed over the years, and we were just happy to do that.
“He was honored – he said, 'You know, you're going to make this old man cry!'”
Bruce Sutter played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984 and helped the team clinch the 1982 World Series. He passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Photos: The day Bruce Sutter nailed down the 1982 World Series
1982 World Series
OCTOBER 21, 1982- Cardinals president August A. Busch, Jr., left, and manager Whitey Herzog smile at the crowd that jammed downtown for a parade honoring the world champion baseball team. In the car behind them are St. Louis County Executive Gene McNary and East St. Louis Mayor Carl Officer. photo by Renyold Ferguson | St. Louis Post-Dispatch
File Post-Dispatch staff
1982 World Series
OCT. 21, 1982 -- Ecstatic Cardinals fans reach out to touch the hand of Bruce Sutter, right, in a World Series victory parade Thursday. The size of the crowd, estimated at more than 100,000 slowed the parade to a crawl as it moved south along Broadway near the Old Courthouse. Photo by Larry Williams / Post-Dispatch
Larry Williams
1982 World Series
Darrell Porter is doused with bubbly in the postgame celebration. Wayne Crosslin/Post-Dispatch
WAYNE CROSSLIN
1982 World Series
Gussie Busch (August Busch Jr.) hails Whitey Herzog's team in 1982, when the Cardinals last won the World Series.
N/A
1982 World Series
Umpire Lee Weyer restrains Cardinals pitcher Joaquin Andujar from going after Milwaukee's Jim Gantner, who grounded out to the pitcher and then called Andujar a "hot dog" during Game 7 of the 1982 World Series. Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes.
1982 World Series
The St. Louis Cardinals, including World Series Most Valuable Player Darrel Porter, wearing glasses, celebrate on the field after taking the Series title over the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games in October. (AP Laserphoto)
Associated Press file photograph
1982 World Series
Ozzie Smith applauds his seventh-inning steal, while Robin Yount dejectedly puts the ball back into his glove. 1982 World Series Photo.
N/A
1982 World Series
OCT. 20, 1982-- The scoreboard says it all as Cardinals fans rush onto the field to celebrate the 1982 World Series victory over Milwaukee in seven games. Robert C. Holt III/Post-Dispatch
Robert C. Holt III
1982 World Series
Ozzie Smith throws to first after forcing out Brewer Robin Yount at second base in the sixth inning of Game 7. The Cardinals won the game 6-3 for their ninth World Series title. PHOTO BY KAREN ELSHOUT / POST-DISPATCH
KAREN ELSHOUT
1982 World Series
1982 World Series MVP Darrell Porter leaps into the arms of Cardinals reliever Bruce Sutter after the reliever struck out Gorman Thomas to win the Series. The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in seven games to win the 1982 World Series. PHOTO COURTESY ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
1982 World Series
Bruce Sutter celebrates the final out. Karen Elshout/Post-Dispatch
KAREN ELSHOUT
