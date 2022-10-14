 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hochman: Remembering Cardinals’ Bruce Sutter, the namesake of Jason Motte’s son

  • 0
1982 World Series

Bruce Sutter celebrates the final out. Karen Elshout/Post-Dispatch

 KAREN ELSHOUT

Jason Motte was born in 1982.

He came out of the bullpen on June 22 — the night before, St. Louis Cardinals closer Bruce Sutter picked up a win in a game at old Busch.

Sutter, a Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 69. With his split-fingered fastball, Sutter was a stud. That season, he saved 36 games with a 2.90 ERA.

And in the fall of 1982, the bearded Cardinals closer threw the final pitch of the postseason, earning the Cardinals their ninth championship.

Jason Motte grew up to be a ballplayer, too.

And in the fall of 2011, the bearded Cardinals closer threw the final pitch of the postseason, earning the Cardinals their 11th championship.

People are also reading…

They were connected in history. Soon, they became connected as friends. Sutter became Motte’s mentor.

“I got to know him a little bit better, just through the World Series stuff,” Motte once said. “And really since then, it's been someone I've called to talk to, and we'll also text back and forth. A good friendship was born there in St. Louis.”

So, when Motte's first son was born in 2016, Jason and Caitlin gave the baby a fitting name:

Sutter Motte.

“Baseball-wise, obviously he was a great player and stuff like that,” Jason said of Bruce, “but just the person I got to know from all my years there – and the person everyone around said he was – was just a very kind individual. A good friend and a good friendship formed over the years, and we were just happy to do that.

“He was honored – he said, 'You know, you're going to make this old man cry!'”

Bruce Sutter played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1981 to 1984 and helped the team clinch the 1982 World Series. He passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News