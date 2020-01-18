Hochman: 1980s Cardinals player finally gets his Topps card … 35 years later

With the curiosity of a boy opening a pack of baseball cards, the 61-year-old man opened his Christmas gift.
“My son gave me this small box, I looked at it and didn't know what it was,” Bill Lyons said. “I opened it up and thought – how in the world? … I couldn't put it into words.”
Lyons played for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1983 and 1984. The infielder had a combined 144 plate appearances. But for some reason, he never cracked the list to get a Topps baseball card.
“I never got one when I was supposed to have gotten one, back in '84 or '85, considering I had over a year with the Cardinals,” said Lyons, who was in St. Louis on Saturday for Winter Warm-Up. “It kind of irritated me.”
Thirty-five years later, Cardinals infielder Bill Lyons made it on a Topps baseball card. His son, Andy, reached out to the company. And Topps sent him 20 cards of Lyons on a mid-80s baseball card template.
“It was really neat – it captured something that happened a long time ago,” Lyons said. “But it kind of brings you back to that day when I first set foot on the field.”
Lyons was invited by the Cardinals to Winter Warm-Up for the first time. On Saturday, he signed autographs and met young fans. He was one of them once. Lyons grew up in Alton and played college ball at SIU-Carbondale.
“I remember going to my first ballgame at old Sportsman's Park – Busch Stadium I – in 1964,” Lyons said. “I loved that old ballpark. I was there the day they won the pennant in '64 against the Mets. I was with my dad up in the stands on the right-field line. I remember seeing all the people fly over the bleachers after the last out. So I go way back. So it was incredible to come up back with the Cardinals and actually play in Busch Stadium II, where I watched so many games.”
This story was originally told this month in The Alton Telegraph with a touching twist. The sports journalist Pete Hayes who wrote the column was at Busch on July 20, 1983, covering Lyons' major league debut. And of all nights, it was coincidentally Alton-Godfrey Night at the stadium, so there were many folks from across the river in attendance.
Lyons had a tremendous offensive year in 1982, slashing .332/.457/.507 in Class-A ball and .304/.415/.443 in Class-AA.
He made his big-league debut in 1983 – he flew out to left against Sid Monge – and slashed .167/.180/.217. He primarily played second base in the bigs – thus a double-play partner with Ozzie Smith.
In 1984, Lyons slashed .219/.305/.260 for St. Louis. He retired from professional ball in 1988.
But the local kid grew up to be a St. Louis Cardinal.
“I can't believe I was there, simple as that,” Lyons said. “A lot of hard work got me there. But it was amazing to play with those guys. I came up in '83, so they were just coming off the '82 world championship. Being among those guys who had just got a ring, I'm thinking – OK, this is possible for me. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. I was there in '83 and '84 when we didn't do so well, and I wasn't there in '85 when we went back to the series, so my timing wasn't exactly the best.”
Last weekend, Lyons visited his father. He's about to turn 90. Lyons gave him one of his baseball cards.
“He was very excited,” Lyons said of the special moment. “He said, 'You should've gotten one of these 35 years ago.'”