Hochman: 1980s Cardinals player finally gets his Topps card … 35 years later

“I can't believe I was there, simple as that,” Lyons said. “A lot of hard work got me there. But it was amazing to play with those guys. I came up in '83, so they were just coming off the '82 world championship. Being among those guys who had just got a ring, I'm thinking – OK, this is possible for me. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. I was there in '83 and '84 when we didn't do so well, and I wasn't there in '85 when we went back to the series, so my timing wasn't exactly the best.”