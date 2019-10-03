ATLANTA – The Cardinals will have a player with a .500 September slugging percentage on their bench to start October.
The move is somewhat surprising — I wrote in the Post-Dispatch this week that Matt Carpenter should start Game 1 — but Carp was the odd man out with Kolten Wong's return to action.
Without Carp, that's one fewer potential extra-base hitter out of the lineup — for a team that doesn't produce much offense to begin with.
“We look at this lineup holistically,” manager Mike Shildt said before Thursday's Game 1 against the Braves in the National League Division Series. “A lot of people look at it offensively, which is reasonable. We've got to score runs. We're comfortable and confident that we'll be able to do that with the lineup that we have. (Braves starter Dallas) Keuchel is a little better against lefties, that had something to do with it. I really don't mind Carp's at-bats in there against Keuchel if he was going to be in there.”
Carp will begin on the bench. With Wong at second, it made sense to have Carpenter at third, Tommy Edman in right and Dexter Fowler in center. But Shildt is going with Edman at third, Fowler in right and Harrison Bader in center. Bader hits .177 against lefties this season (.385 OPS).
“We feel like Harrison's been representative against lefties, hit a homer against a lefty the other day and plays really good defense,” Shildt said.
And that's the thing — the Cardinals are banking on their defense and their run prevention in Game 1. Bader is a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder. And while SunTrust Park doesn't have as vast an outfield as Busch Stadium, Bader will still patrol the green — and it gives Shildt a chance to keep Fowler in right and keep Edman in the infield, where both men primarily play.
“And, listen, there's tough decisions with as good of a club as we have,” Shildt said. “But our strengths have been pitching and defense a good portion of this year. So we're going to ride that out there, get Kolten back in the lineup, and we'll take our at-bats and we have confidence in everybody.”
Before Game 1, Game 2 starter Jack Flaherty met with the media. Flaherty shared a pitcher's perspective about having Bader in center: “Having him out there, anytime the ball goes up, you just think he's going to get it. It doesn't matter where it is or what happens.
“He brings a spark, brings an energy about him. He's excited to play no matter what. You can see it in his eyes and just the way he goes about the game. He loves being out there, doesn't matter the situation, doesn't matter what's going on, but he loves being out there.”
Carpenter has faced Keuchel — he is one for three, with a walk. Keuchel has a dangerous cutter and provides issues to lefty hitters. Then again, with Bader in there instead, they're sending up a guy who's under the Mendoza Line against lefties. But defense can win games, too.