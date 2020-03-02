Hochman: Son of ex-Mizzou great L’Damian Washington inspired dad's rise as BattleHawk

“I didn’t have my father growing up, so this is a special moment to me.”

After collecting four catches in Saturday’s win against Seattle, Washington proudly held young King in front of reporters. While dad answers questions, King playfully grabbed microphones. He even punched the mic of KTVI’s Charlie Marlow (King must be more of a Martin Kilcoyne fan).

“We’ve got to keep putting the wins together, because the win bonus is huge in this league,” Washington said. “Especially for guys that didn’t spend a lot of time in the (NFL) and are out here trying to make some money to feed their families. That’s about 2-3 grand on the paycheck after taxes.”

So, why are the BattleHawks thriving so far?

“The way that we bonded during camp,” Washington said. “We come in here and celebrate when we win. We’re having fun after practice. Coach (Jonathan Hayes) made a good environment for everyone just to be themselves. And we’re just taking full advantage of it.”

And they have an MVP candidate in Jordan Ta’amu (wait, does the XFL even have an MVP? We’re all still learning here). Ta’amu is second in the eight-team league with 876 passing yards (Houston’s Philip Walker is first at 987).