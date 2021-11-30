Hochman: St. Louis NASCAR visionary Francois wins prestigious Community Champion of the Year Award

Francois was the catalyst for bringing NASCAR to the St. Louis area. His track in Madison, Illinois, will host a Cup Series Race in June of 2022.

Also across the river, Francois teamed up with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Community Center in East St. Louis. More than 120 kids have visited his track and competed in the track’s arrive-and-drive formula karts.

“Nearly four years ago, we started partnering with the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center — and focusing on a motor sports curriculum,” Francois said. “It helps kids expand their horizons through STEM and racing. That program has now grown into the Junior 500, where we have multiple different groups from around the community that show up on a race day and engage in STEM learning lessons, while having fun at the racetrack. Just no better way for kids to become interested in STEM.”

Francois’ Raceway Gives Foundation also strives to lift up individuals and military families in the St. Louis area.

Greg Walter, the executive vice president/GM at Charlotte Motor Speedway was a nominee for the award, as was FOX Sports NASCAR pit reporter Jamie Little. Walter helped distribute more than $300,000 in SSC funds to area nonprofits, while Little has donated to 25 animal shelters and partnered with the Animal Help Alliance, a foster-based rescue.

As for Francois, “Curtis embodies everything the award stands for and what it looks like to be a champion in their community,” said Matt Lederer, Comcast’s vice president of brand partnerships and amplification, in a statement. “I look forward to seeing how both Curtis and his foundation continue to make a positive impact in the lives of their community and in the sport of NASCAR.”

