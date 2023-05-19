Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Perhaps during Saturday’s St. Louis City SC matchday, the visitors from Sporting KC will look at the downtown jewel of a stadium, as well as the raucous sports bars and restaurants nearby, and think to themselves: “We’re not in Kansas anymore.”

Indeed, Sporting KC plays its home games in the state of Kansas, far from the heartbeat of the city across the Missouri border. And I’ll admit, I’ve been to a game there, and it is a cool experience. But it’s not an authentic city experience — or, as we’ve become accustomed to during this inaugural season here — City experience.

Saturday’s game will be an event. It is, of course, the first time these two Major League Soccer teams representing Missouri cities will play each other. There is a built-in rivalry between the towns, dating back generations (When I was at college at Mizzou, the St. Louis Rams won the Super Bowl in the 1999 season, yet the following fall, when the Chiefs beat the Rams in the regular season, a fraternity brother roamed the halls screaming: “STATE CHAMPS!”). The 1985 World Series is forever fire-stoking. And the barbecue debate, which is quite juicy, does lead to a possible nickname for this soccer rivalry (since European rivalries are called a derby but pronounced “darby”) — Darbecue.

And City SC goalie Roman Burki, though seemingly accidental, said in an interview: “I'm happy that we have one full week to prepare for Kansas.”

But the soccer rivalry took an unexpected turn this spring when Sporting KC sent a cease-and-desist letter to a St. Louis fan podcast, because the podcast's name included the phrase “Soccer Capitol.”

“St. Louis doesn’t back down for anyone and our history speaks louder than any trademark or slogan," said St. Louis CITY SC’s Chief Experience Officer Matt Sebek said in a press release. "The pride and passion of our fans are the perfect ingredients to drive what is sure to become one of the most heated rivalries in Major League Soccer.”

And yes, St. Louis does have the history. Many would argue that if there was a town most influential on American soccer, it would be St. Louis. Reports of soccer matches happened as early as 1875. By 1950, when the U.S. national team stunned England in the World Cup, five of the 11 starters were from St. Louis. And local teams have won the U.S. Open championship 10 times.

In response to the actions of Sporting KC, St. Louis City SC put seven billboards in Missouri along Interstate-70 (which connects the two towns). Each billboard teaches a mini-history lesson on why St. Louis has the credibility to be the soccer capitol.

On Thursday, Sporting KC responded with a social media video, which looked more like a political commercial. They spliced in a clip of the late Don Denkinger botching a call in the 1985 World Series. They zoomed in on an image of a City SC billboard and said St. Louis lives “in the distant past, celebrating long, forgotten history.” And in reference to St. Louis getting its first MLS team this year, KC said: “What took you so long?”

On Twitter, Sebek responded to the video: “Second rate, just like the barbecue.”

City SC unveiled its own video Friday, featuring Lori Chalupny, Al Trost, Ty Keough and other soccer legends in town. The lasting phrase from the video: “This is America’s first soccer city — and we will defend it.”

Can it be Saturday night yet?

As for the cease-and-desist letter, podcast host Chris Zimmermann of the now-named “River City Ramble” said in a message: “My reaction was, and still is, ‘Really? Us?’ This is a show we record for fun in our bedrooms and basements (my ‘recording booth’ is a few blankets I hang up on a room divider to cut down on the echo). We aren't exactly experts, we don't make any money off of the show, it's just four people who are excited to have an MLS team in St. Louis.

“I may offer an opinion on why our situation struck such a nerve with St. Louis fans: I'd say just take a look at the hype videos the two teams put out leading up to the game this weekend. It's obvious that to Kansas City, the phrase 'Soccer Capitol' is just a marketing tool, a trademark to defend, but for St. Louis it's something that you can just feel in your bones. The love and respect for the game is so deeply woven into the fabric of this city, so to have someone come treat us like a little brother felt like a slap in the face to everyone who has been a part of the culture here for so long.”

