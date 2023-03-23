Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sure, most of the St. Louis sports world anticipated that Jayson Tatum would become a standout NBA player. He was, after all, the Gatorade National Player of the Year at Chaminade (2016), just as Bradley Beal previously was (2011).

Still, it’s a bit surreal to see Tatum in national commercials. The kid from University City is a celebrity. The Celtics star, who led Boston to the NBA Finals last year, appears in two new ads. One is a new Gatorade commercial that airs during the NCAA Tournament.

It’s super-clever. It shows a pixilated Tatum as if he’s in a video game, a la NBA 2K or NBA Jam. Tatum is fatigued, dribbling in place, while his teammate throws his hand up in distress. Then, Tatum jumps and is frozen. Clearly, he needs rehydration. And so, he drinks Gatorade’s new product called “Gatorlyte” and he becomes, well, Jayson Tatum.

Jayson Tatum stars in @Gatorade's latest campaign highlighting its new product, "Gatorlyte."



The 4x All-Star was named Gatorade Player of the Year in 2015 and most recently designed his own Gx Collab bottle. pic.twitter.com/dnGba5ngeY — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 16, 2023

The Corona ad is, as they are, based on a beach. It opens with NCAA and WNBA champion Sue Bird and a friend. Bird says, “You know what’s better than cutting down the nets?”

And then the camera cuts to Tatum in a Hawaiian shirt. He and two other guys are attaching a hammock to two trees, so Tatum says to Bird: “Putting them up.”

Couple of new Jayson Tatum commercials as part of NCAA coverage. One from Gatorade and just caught this one for Corona ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/oSOC6zGcZM — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 18, 2023

This season for Boston, Tatum averages 30.1 points per game (sixth-best in the NBA), as well as 8.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists. The Celtics are 50-23 and second in the Western Conference, 2 ½ games behind the Bucks.