Hochman: Standing on his head, Blues goalie Husso took ‘W’ in ‘Wild’ and flipped it

ST. PAUL, Minn. — They still bring up Jake Allen around here.

A couple locals mentioned the old Blues goalie to me Monday. They remember the 2017 series, when Allen seemingly single-handedly suffocated Minnesota. In five games, the Wild scored only eight goals. In a historic hockey town, they’re haunted by the details of defeat.

Well, a half-decade later, a new Blues goalie is a playoff villain: Ville.

It’s only one game — so far anyway — but Ville Husso grasped the Wild’s will in his goalie glove, also grabbing the attention of the hockey-mad Minnesotans. The Blues won Game 1, 4-0. Standing on his head, Husso took ‘W’ in ‘Wild’ and flipped it. Minnesota hasn’t seen a shutout this dominant since Jack Morris in Game 7 of the ’91 World Series. Husso made 37 saves. And then consider — the Wild had six power plays! And he was playing on the road!

Now, there was much confidence about Husso heading into this series, be it from the Blues or this keyboard, but a shutout? It wasn’t just a win, but a statement. This is how Husso makes himself heard. See, Husso’s coach and teammates say he isn’t much of a loudmouth. Even in card games on the team plane, teammate David Perron said, “We don't hear him talk ever, so … we don't know what his emotions are like yet.”

But his play is loud.

And it quieted 19,053 Minnesotans on Monday.

“I don’t like to pump his tires when he’s here,” a smiling Perron said postgame, with Husso seated next to him. “Obviously, I’m a huge fan of 'Huus.' Even from three years ago, when he was a Black Ace (reserve for the Stanley Cup team), I just saw how hard he worked, how passionate he is for the game. You’re happy for guys that earn everything they have — and he’s certainly done that.

"The improvement he made over the summer, too, coming in and being ready whenever his name was going to be called upon — we’re extremely proud of him.”

There were kick saves and glove saves, easy saves and how-did-he-save-that saves. Shouldering the load, he fittingly stopped one shot with his shoulder. There was even a save on a breakaway after the Blues’ Jordan Kyrou — a la Fred Brown in the 1982 Georgetown-North Carolina title game — literally passed the puck to an open opposing player.

“It feels good to get the win,” Husso said, understatedly. “I was a little nervous before, like normally, but got a good start to the game, and guys battled hard. The penalty kill was unreal. … I mean, the guy makes it make it pretty easy for me. The shots (on the penalty kill) are coming from outside and they’re blocking shots. Today I think the penalty kill was best of the season that we've done it. It's really nice for it to be the first playoff game and we were right away ready.”

On Monday morning, the Wild had the first morning practice at Xcel Energy Center, followed by St. Louis. At 11:51 a.m., as two Olympia ice resurfacers hummed across the ice, the Blues goalie took to the ice, too. He couldn’t wait. Husso wanted to get out there as soon as possible, so he stretched and paced across the end boards, while the machines cleaned the ice.

“We want to get out there as early as you can,” Husso said.

And of course, Husso was the first on the ice Monday night. He led the Blues out to a chorus of boos, but it also sounded like the St. Louis fans chanting “Huuuuus.” Sometimes, one sound can provide two opposite emotions. Same with one goalie. We saw it here with Jake Allen in 2017. In Minnesota, the Blues won Game 1 and Game 2 by the same score of 2-1. The Wild lost in five.

It’s now five years later. The eighth graders whose hearts were broken by Allen are now high school seniors. Tormented men and women in their mid-30s are now 40 with a few more grays, some perhaps sprouted in the spring of ’17.

But it sure seems like these same folks could be haunted by another masked man.

Sure, the Blues could very well lose Game 2. But because of Husso in Game 1, home ice and momentum belong to the visitors.

