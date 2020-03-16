Hochman: 49 states have ended all high school basketball games. Yep, Missouri’s the one.

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s just not worth it.

It’s not worth risking that a high school basketball player could contract the coronavirus during a state-sanctioned high school sporting event.

It’s not worth going against the suggestion of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, which said Americans shouldn’t have gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

It’s not worth the bad PR of being the only state in the union still sending its school kids out there to play high school hoops (they might be too late on that one).

As of 9:35 pm on Sunday night, the games were still on. This coming weekend, the boys and girls Class 4 and 5 state basketball championships will be played on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield.

“Yes, that is the current plan,” Jason West, communications director for the Missouri State High School Activities Association, said by phone, while noting that it’s possible there could be a change. That decision, West said, would be up to Greene County health department director Clay Goddard and MSHSAA executive director Kerwin Urhahn and the MSHSAA board.

“One of our underlying philosophies is we want to try to make participation in extracurricular activities the best it can be for the students, and in many cases that is competing for a state championship,” West said. “We’re still trying to keep that dream alive, if you will, and give the students the opportunity to do just that.”