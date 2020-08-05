Hochman: STL’s Tatum, who wanted Michael Brown’s name on jersey, uses voice and game for good

“That’s something that very close to me, being from St. Louis,” Tatum, an NBA All-Star, told reporters. “Actually remembering vividly during that time, I was in high school and all that was going on, 10 minutes from where I live, so if I could have chosen that, I would have put that name on the back of my jersey.”

The 18-year-old Brown was shot in Ferguson by police officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014.

“I remember all the protests, the riots at nighttime, seeing tanks, the National Guard brought in tanks being driven down the highway,” said Tatum, who was 16 at the time. “Honestly, that might have been the first time I’ve ever seen a tank in real life. It kind of was like eye-opening to myself because unfortunately when these things happen, a lot of times it’s in another city or another state, so it’s like you feel connected being a Black man but when it happened in St. Louis …