Hochman: STL’s Tatum, who wanted Michael Brown’s name on jersey, uses voice and game for good

He spoke through his black mask, but his message was printed upon it.
“8:46”
And it was in quotation marks, because it can’t only be thought; it needs to be said aloud.
"George Floyd was murdered and kneeled on for eight minutes and 46 seconds,” Jayson Tatum told reporters on site in the NBA "bubble" on Tuesday, following the Celtics-Heat game.
And Tatum's black T-Shirt had the initials: GF.
Tatum said he wore the shirt and mask to "continue to raise awareness for why we're here."
Admirably, beautifully and courageously, NBA players are using the media attention of their unique season to raise awareness of racial injustice. To encourage conversations. To challenge change. The St. Louis native and Chaminade grad wears the words BLACK LIVES MATTER above the No. 0 in his Boston Celtics jersey, as seen during the Tuesday’s loss to Miami.
Most NBA players replaced their nameplates with social justice messaging, however they were only allowed to choose from a list of certain phrases. Tatum told the reporters in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., that he wanted to have the name on his jersey say: MICHAEL BROWN.
“That’s something that very close to me, being from St. Louis,” Tatum, an NBA All-Star, told reporters. “Actually remembering vividly during that time, I was in high school and all that was going on, 10 minutes from where I live, so if I could have chosen that, I would have put that name on the back of my jersey.”
The 18-year-old Brown was shot in Ferguson by police officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014.
“I remember all the protests, the riots at nighttime, seeing tanks, the National Guard brought in tanks being driven down the highway,” said Tatum, who was 16 at the time. “Honestly, that might have been the first time I’ve ever seen a tank in real life. It kind of was like eye-opening to myself because unfortunately when these things happen, a lot of times it’s in another city or another state, so it’s like you feel connected being a Black man but when it happened in St. Louis …
“I’ve been in that neighborhood, I knew who he was. He was only two years older than me, it happened 10 minutes away. It really hit me like, damn it can happen anywhere; that could have been me, not too far removed. It was not another state. It was 10 minutes away. It really was like, I had so many array of emotions at that time. It was just really unfortunate.”
Tatum’s friend, the fellow St. Louis NBA All-Star Bradley Beal, has also been incredibly socially active this summer, even though the injured Beal isn’t playing for Washington. Beal helped lead a DC march with Mystics player Natasha Cloud in June. He wore a hat that read the name of his St. Louis hometown: University City.
A police officer pulled him over two years ago on the Capital Beltway for allegedly having window tints that were too dark.
“The officer asked me to step out of the vehicle,” Beal said at a Friday news conference when asked by The Undefeated about his encounters with police. “Then he comes up to me and says, ‘What if I (bleeped) up your Monday, put you in a headline and arrest you right now?’
Since his own Chaminade days, Beal has inspired Tatum. And now Tatum is inspiring so many people in Boston, in St. Louis, in so many other cities.
And Tatum, as you probably have heard, is emerging as elite. Even in the Miami loss, he made some shots that, quite frankly, even great shooters wouldn’t make (or even take). His footwork is exquisite. It allows him to quickly launch 3-pointers.
The Celtics are holding on tight to that third seed in the Eastern Conference, which would thus keep them from any chance of playing Milwaukee until the Conference Finals. And the Celtics will get stronger when Kemba Walker can play full minutes.
Now, in his first game in the bubble, Tatum was actually abysmal. He made just two shots, and one of them wasn’t even shot by him — he was credited for a basket that went off an opponent’s hands, because Tatum was the closest Celtic to the ball. After that 2-for-18 game, Tatum got a haircut, and sure enough, he scored 34 points in the second game (a win), while tallying a career-high eight assists.
In the third game, versus Miami, the 22-year-old Tatum finished with 23 points — he made all nine free throws, too.
For the season, Tatum averages 23.4 points per game; Beal finished with 30.5, second in the NBA only to Houston's James Harden (currently 34.3)
Since the All-Star Game, Tatum’s first, Tatum has averaged 27.6 points.
And he’s speaking out. About Black Lives Matter. About George Floyd. And of his memories of Ferguson.
“I remember so many people actually came to St. Louis,” he said of 2014 to reporters, “so many entertainers and activists and rappers came to St. Louis and protested with the people and that meant so much to me, just to have that kind of support from the outside world,” he said. “St. Louis is a small city. We don’t get a lot of attention.
“To see that really made me think that if at the time if I was ever in a situation where I had that influence and that type of platform, how I would use it. Not wanting to have to be in the same situation six or seven years later, just knowing I have a voice, have a platform, a following, that people will listen to.”
