BOSTON — They peppered Vladimir Tarasenko as if he was Jordan Binnington. Four different times Wednesday, a reporter asked the Blues' Tarasenko about Zdeno Chara – and what it could mean to the Blues if the Boston defensive beast is out with a broken jaw.
Each time, Tarasenko responded with the same mentality – the Blues can only control the Blues.
“He's obviously a great player, playing really hard and really strong,” No. 91 said. “And he's their leader, but we try to focus on us. Whether he plays or not, we have a game plan that we need to follow. … We control what we can control. We don't know if he's going to play or not. We just follow our game plan, that's it.”
With the Stanley Cup Final tied 2-2 entering Thursday's Game 5, Tarasenko fielded questions about numerous topics – and Chara. A lot of Chara.
• In the postseason, the Blues have scored just 18.1 percent of the time on the power play (10th among playoff teams). Chara is a key component to Boston's penalty kill. Asked what St. Louis can possibly do to get the power play going, Tarasenko said: “Probably need to get more shots on net, create more opportunities and get some second chances. There are not many (chances for) fancy plays out there – we just need find a way to get the puck to the net and produce.”
• Larry Robinson, one of the great defensemen in history, has spent much of the season around the Blues as kind of an unofficial advisor. Tarasenko shared that during the Dallas series, Robinson got an old hockey cohort on the phone: Slava Fetisov, the iconic Russian player who won two Stanley Cups with Detroit.
“He wished me luck and everything, so that was pretty good,” Tarasenko said. “But I don't talk on the phone too much now (in the playoffs) – only with my family.”
On Robnison, who won six Cups with Montreal, “The time he played, I don't know much about that time,” Tarasenko said. “But me and Barbie (Ivan Barbashev) researched online, and we were pretty impressed. He's a huge legend in the league. It's an honor for us to be in the same locker room. We have a chance to speak with him every day and share this moment with him. We talk about everything.”
• Tarasenko doesn't talk much with Russian star Alexander Ovechkin, but “I talk a lot with Dmitry Orlov,” he said of Ovi's teammate on the Cup winners from Washington last year. “The biggest thing you learn is you can't always stay and wait for the puck – you need to do more to help your team win. That's the biggest lesson and a great example by Ovi last year. …
“We didn't have a lot of NHL when we were growing up back home, but the Washington guys won the Cup, any Russian guy wins the Cup, they bring it to Russia and see how excited their family is, their friends and hometown. It gives us a reason to dream about it – and maybe one day we can do the same thing.”
• On the Connor Clifton hit in Game 4: “You can see the video, you can see if I'm diving or not. I don't want to comment.”
• And Tarasenko was honest about time and space in the playoffs – there isn't much.
“Everybody plays so tight," he said. "We don't have much time to decide on what type of play you want to make. That's why sometimes the game looks pretty simple.”
As for what the Blues did to win Game 4, “I think not turning over the puck,” he said. "Forechecking hard and try to create – maybe not fancy, but second-chance opportunities. Try to win the game. It's all about the winning. … Our gameplan, I don't really want to talk about it, but it's basically don't make a turnover. It's important to get it deep. … (Our forecheck) feels like we get the momentum in the game. You can feel when all lines are doing it, shift after shift, it gives the team a lot of confidence and a boost.”
