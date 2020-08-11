Hochman: Tatis Jr. can do it all (but can he hit two grand slams in the same inning?)

Much was made this month about Mike Trout’s sudden “dad strength.” Become a father, hit a homer. (Trout, because he’s Trout, hit one the first game back and two the next night).
But in the annals of dad strength, few accomplishments are more astounding than that of Fernando Tatis, the Cardinal who had a son in January of 1999 and then in April, the first month of the season, hit two grand slams in the same inning (off the same pitcher!).
In fact, in Tatis’ first two seasons in the majors, he hit 19 homers in 755 at-bats. In his third season – his dad-strengthened 1999 – he hit what would be a career-high 34 homers (in 537 at-bats).
As for Tatis’ son? To use a “dad joke,” he’s got “Padre strength.”
The 21-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit six homers since Aug. 3. He has eight total on this weird year, while second only to Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon in the National League with 18 RBIs.
The son of the former Cardinals third baseman, the Padres shortstop is hitting .328 with a .408 on-base percentage and a silly .776 slugging percentage. Teammate Tommy Pham, a former fan favorite in St. Louis, leads the National League with five stolen bases, but Tatis Jr. is right behind him with four.
He’s the most-scintillating story in the National League. Yes, Trevor Story, Daniel Murphy and Blackmon are punishing baseballs for Colorado. But there’s just something about Tatis Jr., who’s so good and so young. And he’s just delightful.
Oh, and the Padres are 10-7! They could make the playoffs. You almost feel for their fans – what if the franchise wins its first-ever World Series in the one season fans can’t go to the games?
Tatis Jr. has now tallied 30 homers in his first 100 games. That’s seventh-most all-time (and tied with Aaron Judge and Ryan Braun). The other players with more homers in their first 100 games? Jose Abreu, Pete Alonso, Gary Sanchez, Rudy York (who played for Detroit in the 1930s), Cory Bellinger and … Mark McGwire, the leader with 37 combined. (In 1999, the year new-dad Tatis Sr. hit 34 homers, he finished second on his team in homers. McGwire hit 65.)
Now take Tatis Jr.’s numbers in his first 100 games and compare it to guys who debuted at age 21 or younger. Consider that a lot of those guys are phenoms.
His 30 homers? The most.
His .625 slugging percentage and 1.010 OPS? The highest.
He’s not a perfect player. He strikes out quite a lot.
But Tatis Jr. might become his dad’s greatest legacy, and that’s saying something.
