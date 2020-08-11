Hochman: Tatis Jr. can do it all (but can he hit two grand slams in the same inning?)

Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Much was made this month about Mike Trout’s sudden “dad strength.” Become a father, hit a homer. (Trout, because he’s Trout, hit one the first game back and two the next night).

But in the annals of dad strength, few accomplishments are more astounding than that of Fernando Tatis, the Cardinal who had a son in January of 1999 and then in April, the first month of the season, hit two grand slams in the same inning (off the same pitcher!).

In fact, in Tatis’ first two seasons in the majors, he hit 19 homers in 755 at-bats. In his third season – his dad-strengthened 1999 – he hit what would be a career-high 34 homers (in 537 at-bats).

As for Tatis’ son? To use a “dad joke,” he’s got “Padre strength.”

The 21-year-old Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit six homers since Aug. 3. He has eight total on this weird year, while second only to Colorado’s Charlie Blackmon in the National League with 18 RBIs.