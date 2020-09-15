Hochman: Tatum! Flaherty! Maroon! Tonight is the ultimate St. Louis sports TV night

Patrick Maroon secured Game 4 with an empty-net goal. If he and the Lightning win tonight, they’re headed to the Stanley Cup Final. The Oakville product and forever fan favorite in St. Louis plays a familiar brand of hockey for his new team — heavy and hungry. And he’s had additional motivation this season — his mother, Patti Maroon , is recovering from radiation treatment for breast cancer .

Last season, the Denver Nuggets lost in this very game — the final game of the second-round series. This season, the Nuggets came back from a 3-1 deficit to win the first-round series against coach Quin Snyder and the Utah Jazz. The Nuggets were again down 3-1 in this series to the Clippers. But Denver won the next two, setting up tonight’s enticing matchup. Michael Porter Jr. — famously or infamously tied to Mizzou — hit a huge 3 late in Game 6. Per ESPN, the Nuggets are a plus-25 with Porter on the floor in this series.