Hochman: The 144 seconds that stunned the Blues and Binnington in Game 1

They’ve got to pick up Binner in Game 2.
Shoot, they should’ve picked him up right there in Game 1.
Yes, Jordan Binnington allowed the worst goal of his (year? pro career? life?) at the worst possible time — the third period of a 2-2 playoff game. It became Wednesday’s game-winning goal, too. But this was a case where the Blues needed to promptly pick up Binnington, the guy who had saved them so many times with saves.
Instead, the Blues allowed that goal to mentally rattle them — they nearly allowed a goal just 10 seconds later, as Colton Parayko was uncharacteristically slow-footed on defense. And then, 2:24 after the third goal, Vancouver scored its fourth, embarrassing defenseman Vince Dunn in the process.
The Blues, at their best, make their mark with their defense, squashing opponent’s opportunities and igniting an offense built on poised puck possession. And the good news is, that happened often during five-on-five play in the Game 1 loss. But games are won and lost in those brief flashes of time when guards are let down.
And it took 144 seconds for the Blues to blow 60 minutes.
"I liked our game (overall),” coach Craig Berube said after the 5-2 loss on a Zoom press conference from Edmonton. “We made two mistakes in the third period and they both ended up in our net. I didn't like those mistakes and we have to stop those from happening."
The Blues owe it to themselves to play sharper and smarter in Game 2, and frankly they owe it to Binnington, who had been seemingly the only Blue on his game in the round robin play … and of course essentially saved their 2019 season and helped win them the Stanley Cup.
Now, the third goal Binnington allowed was so bad, some people are possibly clamoring for Jake Allen to start Game 2. No. Binnington has resolve. He has bounce-back-ability. That’s what he’s famous for! We saw it time and again last season and last postseason. He’ll be fine in Game 2. Of course, he’ll spend the next day or so dissecting why and how he allowed these stick-side goals in the third period.
And if Binnington wins Game 2, keep him in there for Game 3. If he somehow loses Game 2, then you can go to Jake for Game 3 and come back to Binnington for the back-to-back Game 4 the next night.
As for Game 1’s fourth goal, the back-breaker, it started out as innocently as the third goal (when Vladimir Tarasenko didn’t forcefully get the puck out of the D-zone, leading to the surprise goal by Nate Stecher). And again, that’s what was frustrating about the Blues during that 144-second stretch. They should’ve been playing the most-focused hockey they could. Instead, they lost a face-off in the offensive zone, they got caught puck-watching in the neutral zone and then Bo Horvat unleashed a nasty move to literally skate around Dunn.
Painful on the eyes.
For the Canucks, it was just what this team needed to solidify themselves. These boys belong in this series. And it’s going to be a series. Still think the Blues will win. A lot to hang your helmet on, even in the loss. But it was still a loss.
"We know we have to better in the third, no doubt about it,” forward Brayden Schenn said in the postgame Zoom. “We're giving up some goals and got to tighten up a little bit. But as a game, it was better. Obviously not good enough, and we'll find ways to continue to build and try to score some more goals here."
Watching the replay of the fourth goal, something caught my ear. As the face-off began, Blues broadcaster John Kelly read a promo for the Blues’ “House Party Kit” with flags, rally towels, koozies and beads and the sort.
“That’s a lot of party stuff,” Kelly said after.
“Well, you should have a lot of party stuff,” Darren Pang said. “For a long playoff run.”
As he finished his sentence, Vancouver’s Horvat was dashing through the neutral zone as Dunn and Alex Pietrangelo scurried back on defense.
If this is going to be a long playoff run, Binner better be better, but the Blues better pick him up ... and pick up their sense of urgency.
