Hochman: The 144 seconds that stunned the Blues and Binnington in Game 1

The Blues owe it to themselves to play sharper and smarter in Game 2, and frankly they owe it to Binnington, who had been seemingly the only Blue on his game in the round robin play … and of course essentially saved their 2019 season and helped win them the Stanley Cup.

Now, the third goal Binnington allowed was so bad, some people are possibly clamoring for Jake Allen to start Game 2. No. Binnington has resolve. He has bounce-back-ability. That’s what he’s famous for! We saw it time and again last season and last postseason. He’ll be fine in Game 2. Of course, he’ll spend the next day or so dissecting why and how he allowed these stick-side goals in the third period.

And if Binnington wins Game 2, keep him in there for Game 3. If he somehow loses Game 2, then you can go to Jake for Game 3 and come back to Binnington for the back-to-back Game 4 the next night.