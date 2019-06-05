The effervescent Laila Anderson, an 11-year-old Blues fan battling a rare disease, is getting a bobblehead – and it's for a good cause, too.
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum announced the unveiling of a limited edition Laila bobblehead, “the perfect way to celebrate Laila and her inspirational personality,” per Phil Sklar, the co-founder and CEO of the Hall. “And we think it will put a smile on people’s faces every time they see it. … We’re excited to be working with Laila and her family to create this bobblehead for everyone who has been inspired by her story.”
Laila has HLH, a rare condition that attacks the immune system. She's been through chemotherapy and had a bone marrow transplant in January. With the Blues in the Stanley Cup Final, her story has gone international, due to her friendship with the Blues' Colton Parayko, Pat Maroon, Alexander Steen and other Blues players. It's reciprocal inspiration.
Per Sklar, the bobbleheads feature Laila in her favorite jean jacket on a hockey-rink base. The bobblehead has her holding a sign she brought to a recent Blues game. And she's ringing the signature bell of St. Louis Children's Hospital – the bell the patients ring when they finish their chemotherapy treatment.
The individually numbered bobbleheads are available for pre-order – they're $25 with $5 from every sale going directly to St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Laila says hello to St. Louis pic.twitter.com/QVJaLSOoNp— Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) June 4, 2019