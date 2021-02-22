Hochman: The St. Louis Wizard — Bradley Beal flips the script, becomes tenacious NBA All-Star starter

And an optimist wonders if the Wizards might actually be better than their record indicates. The Washington basketball team entered Monday at 10-17 … but! … the Wizards began the season 0-5. Part of that is due to the blockbuster trade of John Wall for Russell Westbrook. Even superstars have to get adjusted to systems. So, yeah, maybe they’re closer to a .500-type team, which would get them in the playoffs. And did you hear about the modified NBA playoff setup? There will be a mini-tournament with teams Nos. 7-10 to determine which teams get the seventh and eighth postseason seed. So just finishing 10th gives them a shot.

No, the Wizards are not the Nets just yet. But they could play them in the first round.

As we approach the March 25 trade deadline, surely Beal’s name will surface in trade rumors. To Beal’s credit, he’s been steadfast that he wants to remain with Washington. He’s been very involved in the community from a charity standpoint. And he wants to see this thing through — Westbrook is a heck of a running-mate in a city known for them.

And entering Monday, the Wizards had won four consecutive games — their most in three years.