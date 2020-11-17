Hochman: Theo Epstein, longtime Cardinals nemesis, is out of St. Louis’ hair — for now, anyway

It began back in 2004, when the Cardinals fielded, arguably, their greatest team ever . . . but it didn’t even win one game in the World Series against Theo’s Red Sox. And then, nine years ago, Epstein returned to the lives of St. Louis baseball people. Could Theo “Theo” the Cubs, too? In those early years, he and Hoyer did a famous rebuild. While the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series, and annually made the playoffs in the first half of the 2010s, the Cubs stunk. But they drafted up a smart plan and drafted what would become some famous names. And in 2015, in what some wondered was “a year too early,” Theo’s Cubs made their big step — they made the playoffs.

The 2015 season, though it didn’t feel like it at the time, was the transitional year in the division, as the Cubs went one way, and the Cards went the other. I say it didn’t feel like it at the time, because to me, it felt like was the beginning of a Yankees-Red Sox situation, with two juggernauts in the same division. One team would finish first, the other team would nab the a wild card, and they would each make hay, October after October. Of course, that didn’t happen. The Cubs symbolically ousted the Cardinals in the 2015 National League Division Series, and the Cards didn’t return to the postseason in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Cubs, we all recall, won the World Series in 2016 and made the playoffs in 2017, 2018 and 2020.