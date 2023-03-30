Benjamin Hochman Benjamin Hochman is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow Benjamin Hochman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Upon receiving an interview request via email, Mike Gonzales replied from California: “How about a plane ticket instead?”

His two greatest players will play against each other in Thursday’s Cardinals-Blue Jays opening day in St. Louis.

The El Toro High School coach proceeded to share his phone number. Reached on Wednesday afternoon, the gregarious Gonzales said: “I'm at the field right now — staring at Nolan Arenado and Matt Chapman’s retired numbers on the outfield fence.”

A small number of high school coaches, during the course of their careers, have a player ultimately reach the majors. An even smaller number have a player reach the majors who becomes an All-Star. Well, Gonzales had two players reach the majors. And both became All-Stars. And both were on the same high school team at the same time.

The Cardinals’ Arenado was a senior at the school in Lake Forest, Calif., while the Blue Jays’ Chapman was his teammate as a sophomore.

“Talking about them never gets old,” said Gonzales, who is in his 23rd year coaching at El Toro.

Perhaps the coolest and craziest connection is that Chapman has won three Gold Gloves as an American League third baseman. Arenado, famously, has never not won a Gold Glove as a National League third baseman. And so, in 2018, 2019 and 2021, both Gold Glove winners at third base came from the same high school team.

“It’s funny just to see it come full circle,” said Chapman, El Toro Class of 2011, from the Busch Stadium dugout after Wednesday’s workout. “Playing on the fields that we used to play on — and now we get to play on this kind of field in this stadium. …

“I’ve played against Nolan a lot now through the years … but it's always exciting to be on the same field as somebody that I love to watch. I expect to see a lot of good plays from him.”

Arenado is, after all, arguably the greatest fielding third baseman of all-time.

But for El Toro (Class of 2009), Arenado played shortstop. As a senior, he was the starter — Chapman was his varsity backup.

“Chapman was maybe 5-foot-6 and a quarter,” Gonzales recalled.

Arenado would be drafted out of high school (second round to the Rockies). Chapman was also an excellent high school shortstop but went undrafted. He played college ball at Cal State-Fullerton, had a growth spurt (reaching the 6-foot mark) and, in 2014, Oakland selected Chapman with the 25th pick in the first round.

Chapman became an All-Star for Oakland, his team from 2017-2021.

In 2019, both Arenado and Chapman finished sixth in their respective league’s MVP voting.

Gonzales’ favorite story about Arenado in high school involves an at-bat in the league championship game that 2009 season.

“He’s such an unselfish player,” Gonzales said of Arenado, who finished third in the 2022 MVP voting. “We're playing for the championship and it was first and second with nobody out — and we're down by a run. Now, typically at the high school level, you’re going to have the guy bunt. But, obviously, he was slotted as a high draft pick, one of the best players in the country.”

So, no, the coach didn’t give Nolan Arenado the bunt sign.

“The third baseman was playing deep in the dirt — and Nolan saw an opportunity,” Gonzales said. “He actually laid down a great drag bunt. So it was then bases loaded, nobody out — and the next guy got a single. And we ended up winning the game. …

“Everyone was like, ‘That was a great call, coach!’ And I go, ‘No! … I was (ticked) off that he bunted — I wanted him to swing away!’ But Nolan’s response was, ‘You know what, coach? I saw the opportunity. I trusted my guys behind me that they would get it done.’ And for years to come, you could tell guys that the best player in the country was willing to lay down a drag bunt with first and second, nobody out. And if he can do it, you certainly can do it.”

Arenado’s work ethic, as those in St. Louis know, has become part of baseball lore. In the minors, Arenado willed himself to become an elite defensive player. To this day, Arenado’s perpetually doing something to improve himself as a baseball player. Gonzales said this mindset manifested in high school. The teenage Arenado had off the class period after lunch. So, he would organize hitting and fielding drills in that time period during the school — essentially an extra practice each day.

“He was just relentless as far as his work ethic,” Gonzales said. “It's almost manic. It's every day. And you always hear the quotes (about different athletes) — ‘Oh, he has a great work ethic.’ But I've never seen anybody work harder than Nolan, to be honest with you.”

At El Toro, Arenado wore No. 12. In the bigs, he wears No. 28.

At El Toro, Chapman wore No. 6. In the bigs, he wears No. 26.

Chapman became a Blue Jay in 2022 and had a down year (.757 OPS compared to his .808 career OPS with Oakland). He did hit .429 in the two wild card games for Toronto, which lost to Seattle.

On Thursday, barring any injuries or replacements, an El Toro graduate will be at third base at all times.

“Basically, if the ball gets hit over there, you're out,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday. “Or anywhere in that vicinity. Nolan and ‘Chappy’ know who's on the other side of the ball when they play against one another. And you’ve got to respect what they do — it's arguably two of the best guys to do it over the last however many years.

“Hopefully we don't hit it to him — and hopefully the Cardinals hit it to ‘Chappy.’”

Gonzales won’t be able to make it to St. Louis for this opening series. Told that it’s possible the two teams could play again in the 2023 World Series, Gonzales said, “Well, then I will be expecting a plane ticket!”