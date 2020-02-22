Hochman: Unnecessary over-analysis of Cardinals’ first spring training lineup

The Tommy Edman “thing” is fascinating – they say he won’t be a starter anywhere, but he’ll be a starter everywhere. The versatile rookie in 2019 had a 3.8 WAR in only 375 plate appearances. Because he’s a switch hitter, Shildt won’t be afraid to play him against any pitcher. So he’ll fill in at third, short, second and left. We’ll have to see how this plan works out. If all three starting infielders are playing great, just how many combined days off will there be? Of course, the storyline last season was that DeJong was fatigued down the stretch – after May 1, he hit .202. Edman will likely fill in at short more, such as in today’s game.